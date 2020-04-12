Foam rolling isn’t a new trend, and if you have the mindset that it’s for everyone else but you than you’re missing out on one of the most effective tools at your disposal for physique-building, recovery and injury prevention.

Rollers are the most popular mechanism for self-myofascial release, or SMR, and are gaining popularity among elite athletes of all walks because of the drastic and usually immediate impact it has on performance and overall health. If you’ve ever seen someone at your gym rolling around on a foam tube, they’re most likely warming up their muscle tissue before they work out.

However, just because something is trendy it doesn’t mean it’s worthwhile. Here, we dive into some research about foam rolling and answer some frequently asked questions to help you decide if it’s for you.

Brynne Elliott, MSc, is the director of education and programming at TriggerPoint Performance Therapy (http://www.tptherapy.com/). Brynne has spent the last 10 years developing and presenting education surrounding human movement and health at the university level and in the professional marketplace in the health & fitness space. She joined the TriggerPoint team in 2013 and prior to living in Austin, Texas, she resided in Vancouver, British Columbia, where she aided in the representation of TriggerPoint Education for Canada.