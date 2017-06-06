Workout Routines

The Most Uncommon Full-Body Workout

Get a full-body blitz with this workout that utilizes unconventional exercises.

Barbell Good Morning Exercise
Duration 2 days
Exercises 13
Equipment Yes

Whether you've shied away from these out-of-the-ordinary exercises because they're too difficult or simply because you didn't know they existed, we've compiled them into a workout that will work your entire body. Try this upper-body/lower-body two-day split for a full-body blitz your muscles will never see coming. 

Day 1 Upper Body

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
Use a crush-grip: inside of dumbbells touching, pressing them together as hard as possible. Perform 4 sets if possible.

Exercise 1B

Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Performing Barbell Bentover Row thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 reps
60 sec rest
Perform 4 sets if possible.

Exercise 2A

Arched Back Pullup How to
Arched Back Pullup thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Upright Row thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest
Use a wide grip. Perform 4 sets if possible.

Exercise 4

Seated Reverse-grip Overhead Triceps Extension How to
Seated reverse-grip overhead triceps extension thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 5

Biceps Ladder How to
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
to failure* reps
60 sec rest
*Go up the ladder to failure.

Day 2 Lower Body + Core

Exercise 1

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
4 sets
6-8 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 2

Overhead Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Overhead Barbell Squat thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

Good Morning You'll need: No Equipment How to
Good Morning thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest
Perform with a barbell.

Exercise 4

Seated Leg Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest
Can be substituted for a lying leg curl.

Exercise 5

Seated Medicine Ball Rotation You'll need: Medicine Ball
Seated Medicine Ball Rotation thumbnail
3 sets
15-20 reps
60 sec rest
Perform 4 sets if possible.

Exercise 6

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest
Perform 4 sets if possible.
