Whether you've shied away from these out-of-the-ordinary exercises because they're too difficult or simply because you didn't know they existed, we've compiled them into a workout that will work your entire body. Try this upper-body/lower-body two-day split for a full-body blitz your muscles will never see coming.
Workout Routines
The Most Uncommon Full-Body Workout
Day 1 Upper Body
Exercise 1ADumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
3 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
Use a crush-grip: inside of dumbbells touching, pressing them together as hard as possible. Perform 4 sets if possible.
Exercise 1BBarbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
3 sets
8-10 reps
60 sec rest
Perform 4 sets if possible.
Exercise 2AArched Back Pullup How to
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest
Exercise 2BIncline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
3 sets
6 reps
60 sec rest
Exercise 3Barbell Upright Row You'll need: Barbell How to
3 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest
Use a wide grip. Perform 4 sets if possible.
Exercise 4Seated Reverse-grip Overhead Triceps Extension How to
4 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest
Exercise 5Biceps Ladder How to
1 sets
to failure* reps
60 sec rest
*Go up the ladder to failure.
Day 2 Lower Body + Core
Exercise 1Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
4 sets
6-8 reps
60 sec rest
Exercise 2Overhead Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
3 sets
8-10 reps
60 sec rest
Exercise 3Good Morning You'll need: No Equipment How to
3 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest
Perform with a barbell.
Exercise 4Seated Leg Curl
3 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest
Can be substituted for a lying leg curl.
Exercise 5Seated Medicine Ball Rotation You'll need: Medicine Ball
3 sets
15-20 reps
60 sec rest
Perform 4 sets if possible.
Exercise 6Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
3 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest
Perform 4 sets if possible.