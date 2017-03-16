Workout Routines

The Ultimate Agility Boosting Workout

Hop off the treadmill and get your cardio in while building strength, agility, and quickness.

Cardio doesn’t have to be a synonym for “lame treadmill run.” To keep things fresh, grab an agility ladder, secure a few feet of space, and blast through these speed, agility, and quickness (SAQ) circuits that will torch calories while improving coordination and flexibility.

“This work combines power and SAQ drills that will condition your aerobic system without taking away from your strength gains,” says trainer Flex Cabral, co-owner of Trooper Fitness in New York City. “The first exercise in each circuit is a power movement. These exercises will help develop force production and reinforce strong movement through your hinging and squat patterns. The secondary and tertiary exercises are ladder drills that will train speed, agility, quickness, and coordination while also improving your anaerobic conditioning.”

Run through all four circuits on your cardio day after a dynamic warmup, or work in certain drills after you’ve completed your workout.

Workout by: Flex Cabral, N.A.S.M. - C.P.T

Circuit 1: Rounds: 3

Exercise 1

Squat Jump
Man doing jump squat. thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
Execute a body-weight squat and then jump up as explosively as possible. Aim for max height and to extend your body as much as pos- sible as you reach the apex of the jump.

Exercise 2

High Knees
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
As you move up the ladder, focus on moving the knees past your hips as you drive the opposing arm up while landing one or both feet inside of each square.

Exercise 3

Agility Ladder
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
30 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
Stand parallel to the ladder. Step inside with your left foot, then by your right foot, and then step just outside of the ladder with the left foot. Push off of the left foot, repeating the same pattern in the other direction while moving up the ladder.

Circuit 2: Rounds: 3

Exercise 1

Cross Tuck Jump
Man doing cross tuck jump exercise. thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then quickly crisscross your feet two times (right over left, back to start, left over right, back to start) and then jump as high as possible while trying to bring your knees to your chest.

Exercise 1

Ickey Shuffle
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
Stand to the right of the ladder. Step inside with your left foot, then your right foot, then step just outside of the ladder with the left foot. Push off of the left foot, repeating the same foot pattern in the other direction then move up the ladder.

Exercise 2

Skier
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
Swing your arms back and propel your- self upward laterally. Land on one foot, knee slightly bent, as your nonworking foot drifts behind your grounded leg. Try not to stop once you get going.

Circuit 3: Rounds: 4

Exercise 1

Lateral Bound How to
Lateral Bound thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
In a squat position, jump off one foot and land on the other, moving laterally; jump back and forth. Try and get as much distance from side to side. Only one leg should touch the floor at a time.

Exercise 2

High Knees
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Circuit 4: Rounds: 3

Exercise 1

Plyo Split Lunge
Man doing a squat. thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. (each leg) reps
15 sec. rest
Get into a lunge position (right leg forward, left leg back, knee just off the ground). Jump into the air and switch your leg position (left leg forward, right leg back). Land softly as you return to the initial start stance.

Exercise 2

Salsa Step
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest
Let the outside leg lead the movement by crossing it over in front of the other.
