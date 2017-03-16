The Ultimate Agility Boosting Workout

Cardio doesn’t have to be a synonym for “lame treadmill run.” To keep things fresh, grab an agility ladder, secure a few feet of space, and blast through these speed, agility, and quickness (SAQ) circuits that will torch calories while improving coordination and flexibility.

“This work combines power and SAQ drills that will condition your aerobic system without taking away from your strength gains,” says trainer Flex Cabral, co-owner of Trooper Fitness in New York City. “The first exercise in each circuit is a power movement. These exercises will help develop force production and reinforce strong movement through your hinging and squat patterns. The secondary and tertiary exercises are ladder drills that will train speed, agility, quickness, and coordination while also improving your anaerobic conditioning.”

Run through all four circuits on your cardio day after a dynamic warmup, or work in certain drills after you’ve completed your workout.

Workout by: Flex Cabral, N.A.S.M. - C.P.T