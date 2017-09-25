Workout Routines

The Unbreakable Workout Program to Get in the Best Shape of Your Life

Conditioning and size taken to the max.

James Michelfelder
Looking big, strong, and conditioned is one thing. But being big, strong, and conditioned is another.

Can you push, pull, or carry something incredibly heavy? How well do you sprint, jump, or climb? And do you have the stamina to bust your ass for a sustained period of time?

Stop training for the pump. Instead, use this program to take your conditioning and size to a whole new level.

How it works

This routine is built around foundational lifts, but with a unique challenge to break up the mundane.

On Day 1, battle ropes will test your endurance while thrashing your shoulders and arms, and taxing your lungs.

On Day 2, you’ll use the sled, a sadistic device that’ll force your entire body to work. Hard.

Finally, Day 3, the most gut-wrenching, includes front-rack hang cleans to walking lunges and trap bar deadlifts paired with farmer’s walks. These will expose and strengthen any weak spots.

To be ready for anything, you need to take your body to the brink of failure and beyond. With this plan, three days will be all you need.

Directions

Rest 90–120 seconds after reps of 6 and below. Rest 60 seconds after reps above 6. Do these workouts on nonconsecutive days for two to four weeks. Foam roll for 10 minutes before and after each workout.

Day 1 Push and cardio

Exercise 1.

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
10, 10, 6, 4, 4 reps
60-120 sec rest

Exercise 2.

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
10, 10, 6, 4, 4 reps
60-120 sec rest

Exercise 3

Pushup
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
25* (3) reps
60 sec rest
*Per Variation. Use 3 different pushup variations during this exercise. 1: hands at shoulder width. 2: hands brought closer together. 3: Hands outside shoulder width.

Exercise 4.

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec* reps
60 sec rest
*Per variation. Tuck your elbows into your sides and alternate pumping your arms up and down, creating alternate waves in the rope. Switch to a double wave, where your arms move in tandem. Then move each arm in independent circles in front of you.

Exercise 5.

Dip Bar Shrug
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
25 reps
60 sec rest

Day 2 Pull and cardio

Exercise 1.

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
6 sets
10, 10, 6, 4, 2, 1 reps
60-120 sec rest

Exercise 2.

Bentover Row
Bentover Row thumbnail
5 sets
10, 10, 6, 4, 4 reps
60-120 sec rest

Exercise 3.

Sled Pull
Sled Pull thumbnail
4 sets
20 yds reps
60 sec rest
You're going to include a push in this exercise as well. After the pull, move behind the sled and, with straight arms, drive it forward using slow, controlled steps.

Exercise 4.

Cable Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Pressdown thumbnail
5 sets
10, 10, 8, 6, 4 reps
60-120 sec rest

Exercise 5.

Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Row thumbnail
5 sets
15, 10, 10, 8, 8 reps
60 sec rest

Day 3 Lower body and cardio

Exercise 1.

Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Barbell Squat thumbnail
7 sets
15, 10, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 reps
60-120 sec rest

Exercise 2A.

Hang Clean You'll need: Barbell How to
hang clean thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 2B.

Walking Barbell Lunge You'll need: Barbell How to
Walking Barbell Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
20 yds reps
-- rest
Complete in tandem with previous exercise. Explosively extend your hips as if jumping while at the same time shrugging your shoulders and pulling the bar straight up in front of you.

Exercise 3.

Trap-Bar Deadlift You'll need: Trap Bar How to
Trap-Bar Deadlift thumbnail
5 sets
10, 20 yds reps
60 sec rest
Stand with feet about hip-width apart. Bend your hips back and grasp the handles. Keeping your lower back in its natural arch, drive through your heels to stand up straight and extend your hips and knees. Do 10 reps with 20-yard walks.

Exercise 4.

Squat Jump
Man doing jump squat. thumbnail
4 sets
AMRAP* reps
60 sec rest
*As many reps as possible in 30 sec
