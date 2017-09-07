10 of the Toughest Moves to Master

Westend61 / Getty

It’s easy to get stuck in a world of redundancy in the weight room, and if you’re anything like me, you’re quick to default to the stuff you’re good at before challenging yourself with what you know will do your body good. It takes real discipline and a much needed ego check to humble yourself and submit to an exercise that delivers plenty of bang for the buck—even if that means the amount you can lift is pitiful.

On that note, here are 10 moves that should make your list when it comes to delivering a challenge that you probably need.