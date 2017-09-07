10 of the Toughest Moves to Master

Edgar Artiga
Let’s face it: You’ve heard about the Turkish Getup before, probably several times. Chances are, you’ve written it off as useless too, since it’s not a squat, deadlift, or chinup. But where conditioning, general joint health, and mobility are concerned, you can’t get much better. Whether you’re someone specifically looking for the above, or you’re a meathead with plenty of restrictions, you’re going to benefit from doing these to help open you up and jack-up your heart rate in the process. A great basic conditioning guide would be to start with any weight (kettlebell, dumbbell, or sandbag) you want, and do 5 minutes straight, alternating arms each time. Take a 2-minute break between rounds, and continue for as many rounds as you can. Too easy? Just increase the weight, and decrease your rest interval between rounds by 30 seconds.