Former UFC and WWE champion, Brock Lesnar has confirmed his retirement at 49, while appearing as a guest on the Pat McAfee show, and has lifted the curtain back on his motivation to retire, and what he intends to do next.

Those in the know have often called Brock Lesnar a “one in a million athlete,” and he’s certainly earned that praise. Lesnar is a two-time NCAA Division I All American and Heavyweight Champion, in collegiate wrestling, and is the only person to win both the UFC and WWE heavyweight titles

In WWE, Lesnar was the youngest performer ever to win a world title at 25, and was even signed by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, although he didn’t participate in a game. This super-athlete’s combination of strength and explosive power, coupled with his magazine-cover-worthy physique, has made the man they call “The Beast Incarnate,” a must-watch attraction for the past 25 years. But all good things must come to an end, as the big man confirmed on August 4, 2026.

Why Brock Lesnar Chose to Retire at Age 49

“I’m here today, to do this interview, to let the world and everybody know that I am retired,” Lesnar told McAfee. “And, I want to say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday was a very emotional day for me.”

While SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 1 will serve as Lesnar’s last match, the combat veteran told McAfee that he’d felt the time was right as far back as April, when he lost to rising star, Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. “When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, ‘I can’t do this again,’” explained the man who shocked the world by beating Randy Couture for the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2008.

Following his loss at WrestleMania, Lesnar signaled to the crowd that he was done with pro wrestling and left his boots and gloves in the ring in Las Vegas, but like many pro wrestling retirements, the absence would be short lived. Rather than ride off into the sunset in April, Lesnar clashed with Femi once again in Italy, where he defeated the young upstart with no less than seven of his famous F5 finishers, in May.

So, with a score of 1-1, a final match would be set up for SummerSlam in the confines of “Hell in a Cell.” Lesnar, who wrestled his final match in his home state of Minnesota, executed a tombstone to Femi on the exposed ring boarding but was eventually pinned by the younger foe. Following the bout, Lesnar called Oba Femi “the future” after his loss.

Is Brock Lesnar Really Done With Wrestling?

Still, after a false finish at WrestleMania, can we be sure that Lesnar is leaving the ring for good? After all, he’s not the oldest wrestler on the WWE roster. Rey Mysterio is 51, while R-Truth is 54. But when it comes to UFC, Lesnar’s former opponent Randy Couture is the oldest to hold a world heavyweight title at 45. “But, Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it,” confirmed the sporting icon. “That’s it for me in the squared circle, and for everything else.”

So how will Brock Lesnar spend his retirement? “I’ve got some hunting lined-up, and I’ve got two boys in hockey, I’m gonna support that and their dreams as long as that’s feasible, and my daughter, she’s got her eye on (the) 2028 Olympics. I’m just gonna spend some more time with the kids and in the woods, and just reap what I’ve sown. Just enjoy life”

Brock Lesnar also leaves some well-earned wisdom for the next generation that is searching for success. “I want to say to the little kids, I was just a farm kid with a bunch of lint in my pocket, and I had big dreams, and I just worked,” said the celebrated athlete. “I think a lot of people, nowadays with social media and platforms, athletes leave out the hard work. And, if kids just stay focused on work and putting the time in, good things will happen.”

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