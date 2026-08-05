For a quarter-century, the Olympia has shown support for the brave men and women that wear the nation’s uniform by offering free tickets to the Friday and Saturday night finals as well as the World Fitness Expo. That tradition will continue at the 2026 Olympia, set for September 25th and 26th in Las Vegas, NV.

The tradition began in 2001 following the terrorist attacks of September 11th thanks to IFBB co-founder Ben Weider with the help of the IFBB’s military liaison, Rob Wilkins, who is currently M&F’s Military Editor. Wilkins feels that continuing to offer this gesture not only honors those who are on active duty but the memory of the late Ben and Joe Weider as well.

“With Ben having been a military person himself, he understood the importance of showing support for recognizing military people,” Wilkins said. “I’m honored that Jake (Wood) and Dan (Solomon) see the importance of continuing this tradition.”

Solomon, who serves as Olympia President, also expressed appreciation of Ben Weider in the announcement of the ticket program and vowed to continue offering active duty service members the opportunity to see bodybuilding greatness on the Olympia stage going forward.

“The relationship between the military and the fitness community is incredibly important to all of us here at the Olympia and we’re proud to announce the continuation of this great Olympia tradition.”

How to Secure Free Tickets

Active duty members of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, and Space Force can secure tickets by showing their military ID at the Olympia VIP and Military Ticket Room, located at Palms Casino Resort (registration desk in the Ballroom lobby) during the following days and hours:

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (office closed from 1pm-2pm)

Thursday, September 24, 2026 – 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM (office closed from 1pm-2pm)

Tickets for active duty members and one guest can only be secured in-person as long as they are available. Tickets cannot be reserved or mailed in advance. Once all tickets to the Friday and Saturday evening shows have been claimed, there will be an announcement posted. Weekend passes to the World Fitness Expo will continue to be offered even after all Olympia show tickets have been distributed.

For more information on the Olympia’s military ticket program as well as everything planned for the big weekend in Las Vegas, go to www.mrolympia.com .