He’s the action star of this generation, and it’s no secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s impressive titanic physique is taking up space on the silver screen. The Rock has played everything under the sun — a Greek God, a gay bodyguard, and a tooth fairy. We’ve scoured each and every one his performances — even Walking Tall — to find out what gym lessons we could learn. Listen up, jabroni…

No. 1: Mix In Isometric Training

Movie: The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Isometric training is a type of exercise where the joint angle and muscle length don’t change during contraction, and the targeted area remains static. Isometric resistance training is especially helpful in fighting age-related muscle deterioration — protecting joints.

No. 2: Work Those Pecs

Movie: Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Not only do strong pecs signify virility and strength, but also rhythm — that is if you can make them dance like “The Rock.” A healthy set of pecs can also increase shoulder stability, and improve the body’s overall skeletal structure.

No. 3: Maintain A Routine

Movie: Fast Five (2011)

Keeping a consistent workout schedule will boost everything from muscle growth to mental health. Depending on your fitness level, ensure that your workout routine has attainable goals, which will help you gauge progress and stay motivated.

No. 4: Eat Your Protein

Movie: Hercules (2014)

It’s no secret that protein promotes muscle growth and recovery. Remember this stat: the average desk-jockey male requires about 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day. When you’re putting the work in at the gym, this macro will have to be kicked up a notch to 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of targeted bodyweight. Make sure to find the right protein fit, overdoing it will pack on fat.

No. 5: Set Goals

Movie: The Other Guys (2010)

Remember these five effective words when setting your fitness goals: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound. That spells “SMART.” Get it?

No. 6: Stay Relaxed

Movie: Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

A gnarly workout face comes standard with a heavy lift, but tensing up unnecessary muscles can waste energy — hindering your workout. Focus on utilizing your primary and secondary muscle groups that are associated with each lift, which will help you achieve proper tension and stabilization.

No. 7: Lift Heavy

Movie: Furious 7 (2015)

Lifting heavy – more weight, less reps – is beneficial for a variety of reasons. Lifting heavy loads will strengthen your connective tissue, burn more calories, and increase the size of muscle cells. Also, studies have shown lifting weights can also train certain areas of the brain — help recruit more muscle fibers.

No. 8: Incorporate Plyometrics

Movie: Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Plyometric exercises – training techniques that involve explosive movements – target areas such as your legs and glutes, and can increase flexibility as well as combining elements of strength training and cardio. The National Strength and Conditioning Association recommends a light, 10-minute cardio warmup to increase blood flow and to prevent injury.

No. 9: Train With A Partner

Movie: Pain & Gain (2013)

According to the Society of Behavioral Medicine, working out with a partner can double your performance, especially in cardio training. Benefits include outside motivation, a trusted spotter, and fitter friends who won’t steal your food.

No. 10: Be Confident

Movie: Walking Tall (2004)

When you’re confident, you’ll go harder and gym, which can also help add more of an ego. A recent study in Health Psychology confirmed that everything from body image to posture can be enhanced via an amped up workout. Just don’t confuse confidence with cockiness — only use the mirror to check your form.

No. 11: Breathe

Movie: San Andreas (2015)

Learning to breathe properly during training sessions can increase fat burning, improve athletic performance, and provide your muscles with the right amount of oxygen. Experts recommend a 3:2 inhale-exhale ratio – a full three-count inhale, followed by a full two-count exhale – to clear the body of carbon dioxide.

No. 12: Concentrate

Movie: Be Cool (2005)

To hold down a form and technique, concentrate. Research shows that exercise can improve blood flow to the brain for about 10-40 minutes — leading to an immediate boost in concentration and mental focus.