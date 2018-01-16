Bettmann / Getty

Athletes & Celebrities

9 Memorable Quotes From 'The Greatest': Muhammad Ali

We relive some of the best moments and quotes from the most iconic boxer that ever stepped in the ring.

Kahleel Bragg thumbnail by
Bettmann / Getty
View Gallery (9)

Muhammad Ali remained one of boxing's most revered athletes long after his career came to an end. The three-time heavyweight boxing world champion may just be one of the most famous athletes in history, and he used his stardom for good. An outspoken activist and humanitarian, Ali's words were more than backed up by his actions. Even during his career, his epic trash talk never overshadowed his incredible grit and skill in the ring.

Unsurprisingly, Ali became the subject of some of the most iconic photos in sports history throughout the course of his legendary career. To honor the late, great champ on what would have been his 76th birthday, we look back on some of the most captivating photos and quotes from his sensational career.

9 Memorable Quotes From 'The Greatest': Muhammad Ali
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 9
close
1 of 9
The Stanley Weston Archive / Getty

“I know where I’m going and I know the truth, and I don’t have to be what you want me to be.”

Photo: A 20-year-old Muhammad Ali, who then still used the name Cassius Clay, poses for the camera on May 17, 1962, in Long Island, New York.

2 of 9
The Stanley Weston Archive / Getty

“I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'”

Photo: October 1962: Ali, still known as Cassis Clay at the time, doing situps at the Main Street Gym in Los Angeles, CA, while preparing for his fight against Archie Moore.

3 of 9
Hulton Archive / Getty

“I am the greatest.” 

Photo: Muhammad Ali celebrates after beating Sonny Liston in their world title fight at the Convention Center in Miami Beach​ on Feb. 25, 1964.

4 of 9
Bettmann / Getty

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

Photo: Muhammad Ali towers over a floored Sonny Liston during their rematch on May 25, 1964, at the Central Maine Youth Center in Lewiston, ME.

5 of 9
Bettmann / Getty

“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

Photo: In this iconic photo, Ali raises his arms in triumph after his first-round knockout of Liston in their rematch on May 25, 1964.

6 of 9
Agence France Presse / Getty

"Don’t count the days; make the days count."

Photo: Muhammad Ali jumps rope in training prior to his title fight against George Foreman in 1974. 

7 of 9
ABC Photo Archives / Getty

“Live every day as if it were your last because someday you’re going to be right.” 

Photo: Muhammad Ali hits George Foreman with a right hand during their title fight in Zaire, nicknamed "The Rumble in the Jungle," on Oct. 30, 1974.

8 of 9
Bettmann / Getty

“All of you chumps are going to bow when I whoop him, all of you; I know you got him picked, but the man's in trouble. I'm going to show you how great I am.” 

Photo: Muhammad Ali knocks George Foreman onto his back during the eighth round to regain the heavyweight title on Oct. 30, 1974. 

9 of 9
Bettmann / Getty

“I wish people would love everybody else the way they love me. It would be a better world.”

Photo: Muhammad Ali talks to an ABC reporter at the weigh-in on Oct. 1, 1975, before his third fight with Joe Frazier, nicknamed "The Thrilla in Manila".

Topics:
Comments