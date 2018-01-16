9 Memorable Quotes From 'The Greatest': Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali remained one of boxing's most revered athletes long after his career came to an end. The three-time heavyweight boxing world champion may just be one of the most famous athletes in history, and he used his stardom for good. An outspoken activist and humanitarian, Ali's words were more than backed up by his actions. Even during his career, his epic trash talk never overshadowed his incredible grit and skill in the ring.

Unsurprisingly, Ali became the subject of some of the most iconic photos in sports history throughout the course of his legendary career. To honor the late, great champ on what would have been his 76th birthday, we look back on some of the most captivating photos and quotes from his sensational career.