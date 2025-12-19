Most people squeeze training and sleep into the cracks of an already overloaded life. Human biologist Gary Brecka does the opposite. Six years ago, he made a decision that explains how he can hit 14 cities in 18 days on opposite sides of the globe, work with private clients, host a podcast, run a media platform, and not mentally implode.

“I schedule first sleep, then I schedule exercise, and then all my meetings and travel get scheduled around that,” he tells Muscle & Fitness. “As busy as the schedule is, it’s secondary to sleep and exercise.”

For someone who’s on airplanes and on stages non-stop, embodying his brand The Ultimate Human comes down to logistics that offer both structure and flexibility. We sat down with Gary Brecka and were curious to know his secret weapons for performing at a high level even during the holidays. You’ll be surprised they are a lot more simple than you’d think.

The Human Superpower Brecka Protects First

Brecka calls sleep “our human superpower,” and he treats it like one. Even when he’s bouncing from Miami to Sydney to Dubai, he does his best to help his body’s sense of night and day.

“You can’t regulate your sleep and wake cycle when you’re on the road. You can’t determine when the sun comes up and when it goes down,” he explains. “But you can decide when you feed yourself.”

At home in Miami, Florida, he sleeps from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET, and no matter where he is in the world, he doesn’t eat during those hours. When he went to London recently, that meant no food before 11 a.m. “By following that, I’m able to really rapidly adjust to a time zone,” he says.

It’s classic circadian biology applied with precision. He leans on the “master clock” in the brain, the suprachiasmatic nucleus, and its three biggest Zeitgebers, the things that influence your circadian rhythm: light, movement, and food. When you have those dialed in, your body will be able to adapt to the changes in your environment much easier.

The First 90 Minutes Belong to Him

The first hour and a half of every day is off limits to everyone.

“That first 90 minutes doesn’t even belong to my wife, doesn’t belong to my kids, or my career, my clients,” he says. “It belongs only to me. But then I give the rest of my day away.”

If we filmed him in those minutes, we’d see the same thing every day: wake up, brush teeth, tongue scrape, oil pull, then straight outside into natural light. There, he does three rounds of 30 deep breaths with a breath hold between rounds.

“My body is so clued into that, it knows that as soon as I start breathwork, that’s the time to wake up,” he says, adding “we used to sleep and wake with the sun. We don’t anymore, but ancestrally, you can’t uncouple those mechanisms. I call morning breathwork and sunlight my morning antidepressant.”

These rituals are simple, portable, give you a big benefit for your time, and are 100% free.

Structure Over Obsession

From the outside, scheduling sleep, exercise and “me-time” before anything else no matter which part of the world he is might look obsessive, so I had to ask, “how do you draw the line between healthy, structured life and being obsessive?”

Brecka explained that “there’s a difference between structure and obsession.” Obsession, to him, is when your happiness depends on the world matching your plan. Structure is the opposite. You control what you can, and you give yourself grace when things don’t go as planned. Structure in that way leaves room for flexibility.

For example, he shares, “I don’t drink, but if we were at a graduation party and toasting champagne, I’m going to have a half a glass of champagne. If I go to a five-year-old birthday party, I have a slice of birthday cake.” And he adds one key thing, he doesn’t beat himself up for it.

His first line of defense is how he speaks to himself. He cautions about that inner voice because it can be powerful. “The expectation that you set for yourself is way heavier on your cellular biology than the expectation that other people set for you,” he explains.

“My first line of defense is to give myself grace,” he says. “We use a different voice to talk to ourselves than we would to talk to somebody else.” The same compassion you’d extend to a stressed-out spouse or friend, he deliberately turns inward.

He says that if you stay in constant self-judgment, you trap your nervous system in a state of fight-or-flight. “This is when you interrupt your circadian rhythm. This is when you don’t sleep very well. This is when your brain is in a constant state of heightened alert, and this is when your immune system weakens. You’re not good at warding off disease.” Brecka explains.

Training for Longevity

At 55, Brecka does strength training and lifts heavy weight three times a week, but the way he trains has changed.

“I’m training for longevity now,” he says. “I don’t back squat, I don’t load my body in strange ways with heavy weight.”

After owning a CrossFit gym, he’s still a believer in speed and heavy weight, just not both at the same time. Instead, he’s a fan of adding minimal effective load even on days when he has no access or time for a full-on gym workout.

This morning, he says he strapped on a 17-pound weighted vest from Aion that also adds an element of compression during his walk. “Once it’s on, probably 20 minutes, you forget you even have it on,” he shared.

The Holiday Survival Stack

Brecka says he gives himself some grace during the holidays, but he does have a few secret weapons that go a long way and help him stay on track.

When I asked him what he thought was the one thing that would break most people during the holidays, his response was blunt and started with “they [the readers] are not gonna like this one.”

1. Skip the alcohol and sugar combo

Alcohol is the one thing he urges people to ruthlessly reconsider, especially what they combine it with. “Alcohol is the root of all evil,” he states, highlighting what alcohol

becomes in the body. “Acetylaldehyde drops the pH of the blood and makes your blood more acidic. It also robs the body of essential vitamins and nutrients,” he explained.

While he doesn’t preach for you to quit alcohol completely. Even he would have a glass on special occasions, but he makes a point that “if you’re going to eliminate anything, eliminate the combination of sugar and alcohol.”

Instead he suggests you choose straight spirits and prioritize high-quality tequila and full-bodied red wine over grain-based drinks.

2. Reach for hot tea first

Whether it’s green, black, or ginger, one of Brecka’s go-to tricks at a holiday party is starting it with hot tea. “When you finish a really warm, bitter black tea, the last thing you feel like doing is piling in a bunch of cake and cookies,” he admits. The warm, slightly bitter drink calms down that satiation impulse while still allowing you to hold a drink in your hand and to be social.

3. Prioritize whole foods

Brecka has completely retrained his taste buds away from ultra-processed foods. “My palate is really oriented toward whole foods,” he explained. “I truly don’t crave things. If I saw a bowl of Doritos and I was really hungry, I’m not, not eating it because I’m worried that I’ll feel guilty. I’m not eating it because it don’t have a palate for it.”

I did have to ask how long it takes to recalibrate your palate from craving junk to craving Greek raw yogurt, fistful of berries, fistful of crushed nuts, or grain-free granola, and a tablespoon of honey — his go-to sweet treat. His response surprised me. “If you want to do it quickly, you can do it three days by water fasting,” he said.

4. Minerals and molecular hydrogen

Brecka doesn’t waste a single sip. If he’s drinking something, it’s working for him, even on days he’s fasting. “My go-tos are hydrogen water tablets, amino acids, and Baja Gold salt,” he explains. “Those are some of the cheapest supplement hacks that you can have, and you’re getting all 91 trace minerals, you’re getting an anti-inflammatory, a selective antioxidant, and you’re getting all nine of the essential amino acids.”

5. Small habits go a long way

With whole foods on his plate, hydrogen and minerals in his water, fasting windows that give his system a break, and movement, ideally outside, in morning light, with a little extra load on his frame, Brecka admits it’s all discipline. “But you need less discipline, the more discipline you have, because your body will begin to thrive on the small sustainable habits you build over time,” he said.

For him, that discipline is about a handful of quiet, unglamorous habits that let him push at a high level without losing his mind.

“I think these are small incremental changes that if you’re disciplined and you implement can have a dramatic shift in how you feel, how you perform, and how you sleep,” he admits, noting you shouldn’t invest in any expensive biohacking gadget until you’ve mastered sleep, until exercise is non-negotiable, and you eat a whole food diet. “Nothing else matters, and those are the real simple choices that we’re all in control of.”