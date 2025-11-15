The 2025 Belle of the Bar powerlifting meet is set to take place in Kenilworth, NJ, on Sunday, November 16. This Powerlifitng United sanctioned event stands out from others on the powerlifting calendar because it’s an all-woman’s meet. Meet promoter Chrissy Castellano takes a lot of pride in this event because it showcases the evolution and inclusiveness of the sport.

Castellano stated, “An all-women’s powerlifting meet is a mark of progress in the sport and a reminder that every bar lifted carries the weight of those who paved the way. It reflects how far powerlifting has come, from the fringe to the mainstream, and how the platform belongs to all who step on it.”

One of the competitors that will be making her return to powerlifting at the Belle of the Bar will also mark IFBB Pro League Wellness athlete Maddy Forberg. Forberg wasn’t aware of the history behind the meet, but she appreciates the significance that it holds and looks forward to being a part of it.

“The women’s element was a factor, but the history of the meet made it that much more meaningful. To see all these women from different backgrounds show up to overcome their own adversities is going to be awe-inspiring.”

Initial Connection To the Sport

The leader of fitness coaching service Strong for Life Company found powerlifting by watching two friends training in a gym. Like many newcomers to the sport, Forberg didn’t know that the sport was just as much for women as it was men. Once she did, she took to it like a fish to water.

“It was like my life had restarted,” she stated. “I was very lucky to see the sport when I did.”

From 2016 to 2019, Forberg went on to compete in 10 meets. Her best competitions lifts included a 330-pound squat, a bench press of 209 pounds, and she deadlifted 350 pounds while competing at around 125 to 135 pounds. Forberg remembers when meets were much smaller and is proud to see how far it has come in recent years.

“It has grown so much.”

An Injury and Burnout Led To the Bodybuilding Stage

Forberg was forced to step away from her sport following a serious injury she suffered six years ago. The combination of work and doing meets back-to-back also led her to taking a break from meets. Even after she was able to train again, she still couldn’t put her full effort into powerlifting.

“It was frustrating to be in a position where I want to compete and be my best, but I’m not in a position to do so,” she said. “My body wouldn’t agree with me.”

However, she still had a competitive scratch to itch. This led her to pursue bodybuilding, specifically the growing Wellness division. Athletes doing both sports is not a new concept. Legends that have competed in powerlifting and bodybuilding include greats like Bev Francis on the women’s side as well as eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman. In recent years, world record holders Hunter Henderson and Brianny Terry have shifted from the platform to the stage.

Forberg earned her pro card at the 2024 North Americans. While she still considers herself a powerlifter first, she has not taken the gift of the bodybuilding experience for granted.

“Both sports have taught me a lot of things, and you need different types of discipline to compete in them.”

Even with that pro card in hand, Forberg still longed to return to her original sport. Now, she’s been cleared and has gone through her full prep to make her return to powerlifting. Her appreciation for bodybuilding is still there, though, as evidenced by her presence at the 2025 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

“It was very exciting to be back in that atmosphere again. I love being at events like the Olympia.”

Forberg was interviewed on the M&F Expo stage by Figure Pro Wendy Fortino. She also met many fans and supporters that were grateful for her presence as well. The GYMREAPERS and ANIMAL athlete was stopped frequently for chats, photos, and swapping stories.

“I don’t usually get to see that many people at once in person. I get to meet all these people that have watched my content and supported from afar, and it gives you a real-life reminder that there are people behind you.”

The Journey is as Meaningful as the Finish Line

Forberg’s foundation of faith in God serves as the starting point for everything. That combined with the energy she gained from Las Vegas combined with the fire to compete again has fueled Forberg’s road to the Belle of the Bar event. Her performance on meet day will be important for obvious reasons, but the process and journey through the prep is what

stands out to her the most. The days in the gym, preparing for the next set, going through the grind, and hitting big weights around the people that she trains with are where the magic is.

Forberg explained, “I love training. I love being in the gym and pushing myself physically. The meet is the culmination, but the work is what excites me.”

Even something as simple as putting the singlet back on after so long hits home for her.

“It was pretty emotional. That was the first time I put a singlet on in six years. It felt like, ‘Wow, I’m really doing this.’”

Like the fellow competitors that will be gracing the platform in New Jersey, Forberg hopes for a big meet, but she’s also ready to simply be present and enjoy the moment. While it’s a competition, the powerlifting community is known for cheering each other on while pushing themselves. It’s those moments that Forberg may be anticipating just as much as she will be for the three white lights from the judges to signal a good lift.

“I’m starting to get very excited and a little bit nervous, but it feels good – a good kind of nervous.”

For more information on Powerlifting United and their meets, go to their website.

You can follow Forberg on Instagram.