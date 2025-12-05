Jessica Biel turned a lot of heads with her performance as Chloe Taylor in the recent Prime Video thriller The Better Sister, not least because of her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back. But while the show was a work of fiction, Biel’s journey to getting buff was a hard reality, requiring countless hours crushing extremely difficult movements. In a recent Instagram post that has gone viral with more than 10 million views, the beauty took to Instagram to share the painstaking process with her personal trainer, Ben Bruno.

“Ever since The Better Sister’s show came out, people have been asking about the Jessica Biel back and arms workout, and with good reason,” said Bruno in an IG video featuring the popular actor. “But the truth is, while she definitely does plenty of work on her back and arms, her workouts aren’t specifically split up into back day, arm day and so on. She does full body workouts that combine upper body exercises, lower body exercises, core work, and a bunch of things that work everything all at once to maximize efficiency.”

As a busy parent and ambitious actor, Biel wanted to level up without having to spend countless hours on a treadmill. “Jess is super strong, and loves to push herself, but she’s not so interested in lifting super, super heavy weights at this point in her life,” explained her coach. So, we find other ways to make it challenging and keep it fresh. There are lots of different moves here for you to try, narrated Bruno and Biel demonstrated the proper form. “And they’re all great, but it’s important to know that we don’t do all of these moves in the same workout, or even close really.”

Jessica Biel’s ‘The Better Sister’ Workout For Better Arms and Back

“She normally does one exercise for the back, which also works the biceps, one exercise for shoulders, and one exercise for triceps, plus some other moves for legs and abs sprinkled in,” explained Bruno. Biel’s coach also emphasized that it is impossible to maintain peak physical condition 365 days per year, “And the super toned physique you see on screen isn’t maintainable all year round,” he added, with a flair for transparency that is often lacking in the usual social media fitness posts. “Jess knows that, so she spends most of the year working out consistently, but not crazy by any means. Let’s call it, ‘7 out of 10 hard.’”

This sustainable approach to working out allows Biel to ramp up her training when a role requires her to look her absolute best, before going back to maintenance mode. And, while some celebrities like to promote seemingly superhuman powers in their posts, Jessica Biel was happy to share a clip smashing L-Sit Ring Pullups, but the actor also let her coach explain that she hadn’t felt the need to try them again since that day.

Jessica Biel’s relatability has no doubt earned her even more fans. “The L-Sit Ring Pullups at the end are iNsAnE!! wrote fellow respected fitness coach, Joe DeFranco. And, he wasn’t the only one impressed by Biel’s genuine work ethic. “She is the best,” wrote one follower. “Thank you for being such a positive influence for women strength training in a smart and sustainable way,” added another. “I love the transparency,” added yet another.

For her part, Biel was rightfully pleased with the results she brought to her latest project. “Thank you to my friend and amazing trainer @benbrunotraining for all of the help leading up to The Better Sister but also for my everyday life,” she commented alongside the inspirational video. We love to see it!

