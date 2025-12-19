Jade Henderson is not just great at pullups; she’s a world record holder. This year, the Australian police officer used some time out to get a grip on history, completing 733 pullups in just one hour. While some of us want to get closer to that elite level, others just want to crank out one solid rep. Either way, Henderson has your back with some essential tips.

The Guinness World Record holder has previously explained that mastering pullups was all about finding out what her mind and body were physically capable of. Of course, this is an individual task. Some of us want to crank out double digits, or go even further with pullups, while others are yet to raise their body above the bar. Whatever your starting point, this inspirational athlete has been taking to Instagram to help level up anyone’s pullup game.

Jade Henderson’s Pullup Prep Exercises

Henderson recently shared a list of six exercises that you can work with, to prep your body for more pullups. “These accessories hit the real weak links,” she explained.

Single-arm Rows to fix strength imbalances

to fix strength imbalances Chest Supported Rows to build “pure back strength”

to build “pure back strength” Rear Delt Flyes to create shoulder stability

to create shoulder stability Hammer Curls for stronger elbows

for stronger elbows Triceps Pulldowns f or “a cleaner top position”

or “a cleaner top position” Farmer’s Carries for a “grip of steel”

“Do these, your pull-up numbers WILL go up,” advised Henderson.

Jade Henderson’s Pullup Tips to Help Boost Your Reps

Now that you are priming your body for the perfect pullup, technique is key. Fortunately, the girl they call “G.I Jaded” can help you jack up those numbers by pointing out a common pullup pitfall. “The most common pullup mistake: pulling with your arms first,” explained the passionate police officer. Instead, this fit female advises that you should “Lead with your lats, keep the chest up, shoulders down. Fix this and you’ll feel the difference instantly.”

As the world record holder repped it out in her video demonstration, she leaned back and pulled her shoulders down, which engages the lats. “And pull to your chest,” she explained. Noticeable here, is how her lats take the load rather than just her arms. “Pullups should be a lat workout,” she concluded. “And not a bicep workout.”

So now you have the accessory exercises to build up your body, and the technique to perform the perfect pullup. Thanks Jade!

