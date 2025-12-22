Many bodybuilders and physique athletes don’t see what they do as a sport. They envision themselves as artists and use the weights and machines as the tools to sculpt their personal masterpieces that they display onstage in front of the judges and audience. Marcin Raczek can appreciate that concept as well as their commitment to art because he sees the philosophy of fitness as a part of his own foundation.

“Fitness is something that comes natural to me,” he said. “Movement is an everyday ritual. Wellness isn’t just about what I do. It’s how I live my life.”

Raczek takes that internal belief a step further, however, because he sees the equipment itself as functional art that can be appreciated as well. The man behind PENT. luxury fitness equipment leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the creation of these fitness products. He even refers to people that create them as artists and craftsmen.

Raczek is more than a fitness enthusiast. He’s had experience putting together multiple training environments throughout Europe. That hands-on education and execution is what led him to discover his calling while also helping him develop the skills to make that move.

“I saw there was a huge gap between performance and design,” Raczek shared. “That was when I decided I wanted to create fitness equipment that not only performed well but would look magnificent in the most beautiful interior settings.”

TAKING FITNESS EQUIPMENT TO THE NEXT LEVEL

What started as an idea has since become a movement that has reached many parts of the world. PENT. dumbbells, benches, racks, and other products can be seen and used in London, Singapore, Dubai, Beverly Hills, and even on yachts. They have also been connected to some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment like Terry Crews, the LeBron James Foundation, and Erling Halland.

PENT. is growing immensely in the private sector as well as in the hospitality industry. That is no accident, and Raczek feels the care that goes into creating their equipment is what makes them stand out and why they are seeing success with no signs of slowing down.

“Every piece is made to order from start to finish. They are treated like functional art. That is what makes us very much different.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR PENT.

Raczek is not one to reflect back on what he’s done. Like many successful businessmen, he focuses on what’s ahead, which includes the upcoming release of ROMA, their luxury cable strength machine. This is the latest step for Raczek and PENT’s goal to be featured prominently around the world, and it also fills a void that Raczek wanted to address. He proudly shared that every last detail of this machine was carefully created by hand.

“ROMA continues the story of PENT. This is the first cable machine in our portfolio. It was missing in our collection, and no other machine on the market looked good enough to us. We wanted to change that.”

Raczek expressed that people that are interested in PENT. products can know they are getting more than fitness equipment, they are a part of a movement to take training to a new level. Raczek commits as much to the business as he does his personal wellness, which means he has gone all in.

“We are building an entire ecosystem of PENT. We will never stop and are already working diligently on products like a treadmill and elliptical, and even a rowing machine,” Raczek said. “We are also working on the retreat and recovery market. How you retreat after the workout matters as well.”

Just like he and many other trainees are looking to build their best and strongest version of themselves, Raczek shared that his team put that same commitment into everything they offer, and that’s why they will see and feel the difference when they get an opportunity to use PENT.

“That’s why we look forward to them seeing and trying our creations.”

To see more of PENT’s luxury products, go to their website. You can also follow them on Instagram @pent_luxury_fitness .