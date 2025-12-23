The New York City Marathon took place in November 2025, and Jeremy Stewart was one of the many athletes that celebrated fitness by running the streets of the city in which he calls home. His 3 hours and 34 minute-time was a personal record for that particular event.

“It was really great, and I am very excited about it.”

Stewart was originally drawn to running thanks to his grandfather, who was on a personal mission to complete the famed 6-Star World Marathon Majors. His goal was to become one of the less than 20,000 people in history to finish all six races that originated from London, Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, New York, and Boston.

Stewart said, “Growing up, I used to hear stories about him and my mom running. They lived all around the world and ran wherever they went.” He was so inspired that he planned on running as well and perhaps even alongside his grandfather.

“I started running in high school but gave it up. Three years ago, I started running again.”

A New Quest

Unfortunately, since Stewart returned to running, his grandfather passed away. No one would have blamed Stewart for not continuing his running journey, but he opted to run anyway. He decided he would make it his own goal to finish all six marathons. Stewart took the baton from his grandfather and is now running to complete his own global odyssey. To date, he’s completed three of the six; New York, London, and Chicago. He shared that Boston will likely be the final one for sentimental reasons.

“I want my family there for that one because we have my grandfather’s medal from Boston.”

The training, planning, and traveling to complete the list make it a very difficult endeavor, but there is a reason that so few people have done it, and Stewart embraces that.

“I think the challenge of it is what’s exciting to me.”

Stewart typically trains around 15 hours a week for this cause, but the bigger issue is scheduling those hours around his everyday life, which both have significant obligations. Professionally, he works as Uptown New York City’s Regional Manager for lululemon. Stewart has several co-workers and responsibilities resting on his shoulders working in the Big Apple. That said, if there was anywhere Stewart could be working while also running and being a supportive partner, lululemon is it for him.

“It’s a culture deeply rooted in care. We support each other’s goals with care and balance them with our roles. Our leaders who ask me how my goals are, what is in my way, how they can help.”

His role at home may be his most important. His partner Chris suffered a tragic swimming accident and is now quadriplegic. Stewart is responsible for his day-to-day care but still considers himself blessed because of having Chris’s support while he pursues his goals.

“It fills me with gratitude that I get to do this. My partner has every reason in the world to ask me not to do this and be home. Instead, Chris encourages me to have something for myself to celebrate and chase after.”

A Lot of Support in His Corner

Stewart has taken on a lot, but he is the first to state that he isn’t alone. That’s because he has support both at work and at home to help him as he makes the most of each day on his journey. One of the benefits of working at lululemon is having on the job coaching and therapy services when needed.

“I spent a lot of time with an internal coach that I get to talk to every few weeks,” he shared. “That really helped me master my time and choices, what I could say no to.”

When he’s away from work, Stewart can count on Chris to be cheering him on as well as his running coach Dave, several friends, family members, and supporters that he can lean on when those inevitable harder days come. Seeing many of them cheering him on throughout the route in New York served him well.

“Seeing people that I know every mile or so high fiving you really reminded me of what I am doing this for.”

The Mission Continues

Stewart will return to London to be a part of the 2026 race. He may not know how or when he will complete his journey around the world to finish all the marathons. He isn’t even sure if it will be six. Sydney, Australia has been added as a seventh, and there may be an eighth and ninth added in the next five years.

What is clear is that Stewart is being powered by more than his legs. He can draw energy from within himself or thanks to those around him, and that is why he’s confident that he will honor his grandfather by finishing what he started. He also shared that he appreciates running as an endeavor that is available to many and hopes to inspire others to pursue it in the future.

“I think that is the beauty of the sport. It doesn’t matter what you look like or where you come from. If your body allows it, you can do it. I’m going to keep going after it. If you’re thinking about it, do it. It’s not easy, but you need to give yourself permission to do it because it’s one of the most rewarding things you will do.”

You can follow Stewart and his journey @jerrstewart .