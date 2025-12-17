The holidays are a perfect time to give to your favorite fitness friend of family member that piece of gear that would make you their favorite person of all time, or simply buy it for yourself. Whether you’re shopping for your powerlifting buddy, healthy foodie or even someone who has a taste for exercise elegance, this guide is filled with must-have gym equipment and accessories.

This season, give the gift of health without handing over your wallet. The best part, besides making bigger fitness gains is that you’re guaranteed tol brighten someone’s holiday.

From now through the rest of the season, stock up on these top performance picks—deals that make it easy to get add muscle, and look and feel better for 2026.

BestQooL 4 Wavelength Half Body Red Light Therapy Pro100

Holiday price: No discount code needed—discounts are applied automatically during Dec 10 to Jan 4.



To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/4p1CC3L

The @BestQool details: The BestQool Pro100 is super suitable for chronic condition managers and proactive wellness seekers. With powerful irradiance, BestQool Pro100 helps relieve joint pain and inflammation, speed muscle recovery, improve sleep quality, help hair regrowth, and accelerate wound healing and others. Based on real feedback, 95% of users are seeing results within 3-4 weeks.

BestQool Pro100 is a Dual-Chip and 4-Wavelength Half-Body Red Light Therapy Panel. Combining 660nm + 850nm and 630nm + 940nm, the panel addresses a broader range of conditions compared to traditional 2-wavelength devices. BestQool’s Pro100 is FDA Class II cleared and holds authoritative certifications including CE and RoHS, ensuring unquestionable product safety.

Customers can also pay via HSA or FSA, saving approximately 30%-40%. BestQool also provides a worry-free experience with a three-year warranty and professional, attentive pre-sales and after-sales service, allowing customers to enjoy the red light therapy with complete peace of mind.



To facilitate BestQool customers a more flexible and moveable home treatment scenes, BestQool’s R&D team designs modular, spliceable and scalable functions for Pro100. By easily connecting another Pro100 or more, it creates a larger panel and satisfies users’ half-body or full-body therapy options. It’s compatible with BestQool’s mobile stand and the universal stand to support multi-angle usage, such as horizontal and vertical orientation.

RITFIT M2 SERIES Multi-Functional Modular Home Gym Package

Holiday price: $4,159.99

To purchase, go to: https://bit.ly/4oJCoOI

The @ritfit details: Give the gift of a commercial-grade workout without the commute. The RitFit M2 Series is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the serious lifter’s home gym, capable of replacing an entire room full of equipment.



This modular beast functions as a 6-in-1 powerhouse, seamlessly combining a deep squat rack, Smith machine, cable crossover system, pull-up station, low row, and landmine into a single, space-efficient unit.

What makes the M2 the standout gift this season?



Revolutionary 3D Movement: Unlike traditional fixed rails, the optional 3D Smith machine allows the bar to move both vertically and horizontally. This mimics the natural path of free weights—perfect for squats and lunges—while maintaining the safety of a guided machine.

Seamless Transitions: The M2 Pro configuration upgrades the experience with dual 143-pound built-in weight stacks. This eliminates the need for manual plate loading on the cables, allowing for lightning-fast resistance changes during supersets and drop sets.

Heavy-Duty Build: Constructed from 13-gauge steel with a massive 2,000-pound structural capacity, it’s built to handle the heaviest New Year’s resolutions.



With integrated storage for plates and attachments, the RitFit M2 is the perfect centerpiece for a new year of gains.

One M&F editor said it best: “RitFit just created a weightlifting work of art. The brand missed nothing when they designed this all-in-one home gym. Buy one of these and you’ll never miss your local gym ever again.”

MOMENTOUS Creatine Chews

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Holiday price: $49.95 for one-time purchase, $37.46 on first order if subscribing

To purchase, go to: livemomentous.com

The @live.momentous details: Momentous’ industry-leading Creatine, now in bite-sized tablets. Each lemon-lime chew delivers 1g of pure Creapure® creatine monohydrate to support daily muscle performance and cognitive function.

HEART AND SOIL Grass Fed Whey

Holiday Price: $68 (one time purchase), $61.20 (subscription)

To purchase, go to: heartandsoil.co

The @heartandsoilsupplements details: Heart & Soil Grass-Fed Whey was created for athletes who take performance and product quality seriously. NSF Certified for Sport®, it delivers fast-absorbing, high-leucine protein to drive muscle protein synthesis, accelerate recovery, and keep you performing at your peak without the additives, fillers, or harsh processing found in typical whey proteins.



Sourced from 100% grass-fed Australian cows grazing on open pastures year-round, our whey starts with exceptional raw quality. These cows are raised without hormone treatments, antibiotics, pesticides, heavy metals, or GMOs, ensuring a clean, nutrient-intact base. From there, we use a proprietary low-temperature minimal-processing method that preserves the integrity of bioactive proteins and essential amino acids that conventional processing often destroys.

The result is a clean, undenatured whey that’s gentle on the gut, rich in immune-supportive compounds, and naturally supports glutathione production to combat training stress.



It comes in two flavors:



Unflavored: A single-ingredient protein in its purest form. No flavors, no fillers, no flow agents. Just clean grass-fed whey that mixes easily and works with any training routine.



Chocolate Sea Salt: A clean, delicious, 4-ingredient formula: Grass-Fed Whey, Organic Maple Syrup Powder for natural sweetness, Organic Raw Cacao, and Microplastic-Free Sea Salt from ancient seabeds. No artificial flavors. No additives. And unlike many chocolate proteins which frequently test high for heavy metals, ours is tested for purity and is CA Prop 65 compliant.

According to one Muscle & Fitness editor: “What makes Heart & Soil’s whey protein unique is that you can confidently expect to get the benefits that’s listed on each package. Not only is it NSF certified, but it’s also created by one of the best minds in the nutrition biz, Dr. Paul Saladino. And if that’s not enough, the Chocolate Sea Salt flavor is delicious.”

Both flavors come in 100% plastic-free packaging, including the scoop—better for your health and the planet.

LINEAR PROTEIN BAR

Holiday price: 15% off a box of 12 with code MFGIFT15

To purchase, go to: linearbar.com

The @linear_bar details: Linear Bar sets a new luxury standard in protein bars, uniting real dark chocolate, caramel, and chewy nougat with impeccably clean, organic ingredients, delivering 20g of complete protein in a craving-crushing bar that satisfies both mind and body.



Here’s what sets Linear Bars apart:



100% Organic Whey Protein: Linear Bars are the one of the only organic whey protein bars on the market, with whey sourced from farms free of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or GMOs. This is a huge benefit for those who prefer the bioavailability of whey-based protein but are seeking a clean, organic option.



No Seed Oils, Sucralose, or Chemical Additives: Linear Bars are formulated with all-natural ingredients to prevent gut irritation, inflammation, and unpleasant aftertastes. Fuel that treats your body right.



Candy Bar Taste, Guilt-Free: A luscious dark chocolate coating over buttery caramel and a chewy nougat core delivers the nostalgic flavor of your favorite candy bars, but without the junk. This bar satisfies the fiercest sweet tooth.

CELSIUS Spritz Vibe



To purchase, go to: Celsius.com/buy-locate

The @celsiusofficial details: ’Tis the season for CELSIUS Spritz Vibe! Escape slope side and experience mountain bliss with every icy sip of CELSIUS Spritz Vibe. Taste the velvety mix of winter kissed citrus flavors in the uniquely refreshing Sparkling Snowball Frost flavor, inspired by the good vibes of après ski.

A limited-edition flavor from the CELSIUS Vibe Line, CELSIUS Spritz Vibe the ultimate pick-me-up for the holidays. Perfect as a gift or grab one to keep you going this season!



Made with zero sugar and vitamins B and C, CELSIUS energy drinks are here to keep you feeling your best through all your winter adventures, holiday gift shopping, festive celebrations and more!

To find a CELSIUS Spritz Vibe near you, check out the store locator.

PULSETTO

Holiday price: $300 off using the link below

To purchase, go to: pulsetto.sjv.io

The @pulsetto details: Meet Pulsetto, a small device that helps your body calm down when life feels like too much.



Pulsetto works by gently stimulating the vagus nerve, the part of your body that helps you relax, slow your breathing, and feel safe again. In simple terms, it helps switch your body out of stress mode and into calm mode.



Using it is easy. You place Pulsetto on your neck, open the app, and choose how you want to feel — calmer, more focused, ready for sleep, or just more balanced. In a few minutes, your body starts to slow down and reset. No complicated setup. No learning curve.



Pulsetto is great for busy days, anxious moments, restless nights, or when your mind just won’t stop racing. It fits into your daily routine without getting in the way. Use it at home, at work, or while traveling.



What makes Pulsetto different is that it doesn’t rely on pills, caffeine, or quick fixes. It works with your body’s natural system instead of pushing against it. Over time, regular use can help you feel more in control, sleep better, and bounce back from stress more easily.



Pulsetto isn’t about forcing relaxation. It’s about gently reminding your body how to relax on its own.



If you’re tired of feeling overwhelmed and just want something that helps you feel normal again, Pulsetto is here for you.

WONDERFUL PISTACHIOS Sweet Cinnamon

Holiday price: $5.99

To purchase, go to: amazon.com

The @wonderfulpistachios details: Enjoy a treat that feels festive without derailing any fitness goals. The limited-edition Sweet Cinnamon Wonderful Pistachios flavor is a perfect guilt-free stocking stuffer for anyone focused on wellness.



With six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving, these blend warm cinnamon spice with the natural crunch of California-grown pistachios, creating a snack that tastes like a better-for-you cinnamon roll. They are a great option for post-workout recovery, on-the-go snacking, or keeping stashed in a gym bag.



Wonderful Pistachios Sweet Cinnamon satisfies cravings without loading up on heavy holiday sweets. It offers the indulgent flavor of the season with none of the typical guilt—just crunchy, sweet-spiced goodness made for active lifestyles.



The packaging also makes gifting easy. Wrapped in a limited-edition design, these Sweet Cinnamon pistachios looks premium right off the shelf and slides seamlessly into stockings, gift baskets, and wellness-themed holiday bundles. Available at stores nationwide and on Amazon, grab a few bags for trainers, workout buddies, or family members who love nutritious, flavorful snacks.

GYMREAPERS Strength Kit

Holiday Price: $179.99

To purchase, go to: gymreapers.com

The @gymreapers details: Ready to train like a powerhouse? The Gymreapers 10mm Strength Kit packs four of the brand’s best-selling, competition-approved essentials into one premium setup built for serious lifters, giving you everything you need to attack heavy days with confidence, support, and unshakable stability.



What’s Included:

• 10mm Lever Belt*

• 7mm Neoprene Knee Sleeves

• Wrist Wraps

• 18” Padded Lifting Straps



Why It’s Awesome:

Elite Stability: The 10mm Lever Belt delivers rock-solid core bracing for big squats, pulls, and presses.

Joint Protection: 7mm Knee Sleeves provide warmth, compression, and competition-ready support.

Stronger Grip: Wrist Wraps and Padded Lifting Straps help you lift heavier with safer, more secure form.

Competition Legal: Approved for IPF, IPL, USPA, and USAPL meets.



*Prefer a different style? Build your own bundle with lever, prong, or quick-lock belts in multiple thickness options.

HEX

To purchase, go to: mcdavidusa.com

The @hex.gameday details: Stay protected and enhance recovery, especially if you’re playing basketball or competing in any sport with contact involved. McDavid, the trusted leader in athlete performance and injury prevention gear, recently launched its newest line of HEX, the most advanced, highest performing padded sleeves and apparel you can get. New HEX is engineered with cutting-edge design, with pads that contour to the body to deliver lightweight, flexible, and breathable protection.

HEX is used by elite athletes around the world, including NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, who has worn HEX products throughout his NBA career. The New HEX Product Line includes Leg Sleeves (pair), Arm Sleeve, Short Sleeve T-Shirt, Full-Length Leg Sleeve, and Knee/Elbow/Shin Pads (pair).

What separates these new HEX products? Start with 40% thinner pads (5mm vs. 9mm) with the same level of protection in a lighter weight design. New die-cut HEX shapes flex and wrap around joints for greater mobility, while micro-ventilated fabric and breathable construction with pinholes deliver enhanced cooling and comfort. Athletes can play hard knowing HEX’s durability has been tested to withstand high-intensity activity and repeated washing.

HEX is now available at mcdavidusa.com/hex and select DICK’S Sporting Goods and DICKS.com.



PENT DEHA™ Small set of fitness equipment on a wooden stand

Holiday price: Starting at $1,605

To purchase, go to: pentfitness.com

The @pent_luxury_fitness details: This sculptural set features hand-finished COLMIA™ dumbbells, LOVA™ kettlebells, and LIPOVA™ push-up bars, all elegantly cradled on a custom walnut stand. Designed for compact luxury and ideal for hotel suites or refined home gyms.

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.