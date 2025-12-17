Shaun Clarida is the epitome of the mantra “hard work pays off,” having qualified for the 2026 Olympia in two separate divisions – Open and 212 — but under the present rules of bodybuilding’s standout competition, he won’t be able to enter both groupings. Still, dominating the stage during 2025 was the real plan, says “The Giant Killer.”

Shaun Clarida has just rounded out 2025 with an impressive 212 Olympia qualification after taking victory at the Huanji China Pro on December 14. It’s a remarkable end to a year that kicked off in February when “The Giant Killer” made his mark in the top ten of the Open Division at the Arnold Classic, coming seventh.

In October, the bodybuilder entered the 2025 212 Olympia finals and came a close second to Keone Pearson, a man who has now won the title on three occasions. Clarida would get the better of the champ elsewhere however, qualifying in the Open division for the 2026 Olympia at the Japan Pro in November. Despite trying, Pearson is yet to achieve that feat, coming fourth in his bid to qualify for the Open at the EVLS Prague Pro. Last weekend, however, Clarida also kept his 212 division options open by winning the Huanji China Pro. And, while he won’t be able to enter both division’s finals under Olympia rules, the bodybuilder who topped the 212 Olympia in 2017 and 2018 and is looking for his own three-peat explains the real method behind his muscle.

Shaun Clarida Explains the Method Behind his Muscle in 2025

“The plan from the beginning of the season was to do multiple shows this year,” explained Clarida via Instagram following his fifth show, and 212 qualification in China. “It for sure has been one of my most successful and memorable seasons ever,” he added, noting that it was also his longest season. Clarida took the time to thank his family and coach John Jewett and John’s wife, Roxy , for their unwavering support. “I mentioned before that this takes a village,” he explained. “And there’s no way I’d be able to do this without my village. God has always been at the forefront, and he’s truly continued to bless me and my family.”

Throughout 2025, Clarida has delivered a detailed physique rich with muscle fullness, definition, and conditioning, and will no doubt take some time over the holidays to strategize for 2026, likely coming to the conclusion that he is a serious threat to Keone Pearson’s hold on the 212 title.

The 2026 Mr. Olympia event has now been officially announced for September 24 to 27, for more information click here.

To follow Shaun Clarida on Instagram, click here.