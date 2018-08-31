Karina Elle Talks Running, Modeling, and Her Typical Training

So what did you do?

I went back and forth between being a model and just needing to go out and run. Running was my sense of identity—running is my coffee. Don’t talk to me until after my run. But running made me have muscular legs. I really didn’t care, though, so I decided to stick with it. It took me a while to leave the fashion industry and be my own person. I didn’t want to be another face on the wall.

What’s a typical training day?

It’s a misconception that I live at the gym. I work out anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour and a half at least every other day. I start off with weights and then do HIIT. That’s my standard routine. I used to train my upper body and lower body separately, but now I do full-body workouts all the time. My mantra is to do something active every day because of the high that it makes me feel. I chase those endorphin highs. I literally just train to feel good and to exert a lot of energy.