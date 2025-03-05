28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Koe Wetzel has been laser-focused on continuing his current country music success. He’s achieving it by showcasing the same intensity and ferocity onstage as he displayed while chasing down quarterbacks during his days on the football field. He’s also taking on a new challenge: maintaining his music momentum while regaining his pass-rushing physique.
The former college linebacker’s popularity has taken off with the 0-60 speed of a Ford Mustang Shelby, the classic muscle car whose creator resided in the same East Texas town as the 32-year-old musician. At the same time, Wetzel’s ascent up the charts can be considered unconventional by country music standards. He’s selling out venues nationwide while refusing to sell out his Texas roots.
He now resides in the larger Fort Worth region, but Wetzel and his bandmates maintain the down-to-earth mindset they had when they performed for 30 people at local bars, earning enough cash for both beer and gas to get to the next gig. In other words, Wetzel takes creating music seriously while refusing to take the fame that comes with success too seriously.
“We still talk about how bad we suck,” Wetzel chuckles. “We’re still that band that’s continuing to get better. The fame is really badass and cool, but I don’t think we ever really looked at it like that.”
In 2024, Wetzel experienced a breakout year. His single “High Road,” a collaboration with Jessie Murph, spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and was also named the 8th best overall song of 2024 by the LA Times. Additionally, last year’s Damn Near Normal tour was successful enough to warrant the release of a full-length live album, Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour.
Wetzel is far from your cookie-cutter country artist. Though classified as country, he blends rock, hip-hop, and even grunge—thanks to early influences from groups like Nirvana—which has allowed him to connect with broader audiences and amass over 3.7 billion streams alongside a million-plus followers on social media.
“We were kind of outsiders—nobody really f***ed with us,” he reflects. “We just went in our lane and did everything the way we thought it should be done. And it’s worked out.”
As his popularity continues to soar in 2025, Wetzel is also focused on downsizing his waistline. Amazingly, for someone known for songs about drinking—and having been arrested for it—he’s lost as much as 35 pounds during the tour—and is working to continue the trend. “I’m hoping to stay around 245 whenever we’re touring,” he says, “just so I’m not a complete fat a**.”
While he hasn’t sworn off alcohol completely, Wetzel, whose setlist includes alcohol-infused anthems such as “Drunk Driving,” “Casamigos,” and “February 28, 2016,” attributes his weight loss to a significant reduction in beer and liquor as well as a recommitment to the weightroom. Lighter and leaner, Wetzel has seen noticeable changes not only in his physique but also his shows. “That was the routine I followed throughout the Damn Near Normal tour,” he explains. “It helped me a lot with my voice and performance, and I think it was the best tour we’ve had so far.”
The road to fitness hasn’t been completely smooth; he admits to have gained a few of those pounds back over the holidays. However, his new focus on rest, improved nutrition, and cutting back on late nights has been critical for Wetzel to deliver standout performances night after night during his current tour.
“I’m back in the gym, getting after it,” Wetzel states confidently. “I feel like I’ll get down to 245 and stay on top of it this time.”
As a linebacker at Texas’ Tarleton State University in 2011, Wetzel’s gameday program had him listed at 6’1” and 220 pounds, nearly 50 pounds lighter than his starting weight on the Damn Near Normal tour. The “Good Die Young” singer was leaner, faster, and stronger, thanks to a weight-training regimen that often had him in the gym up to three times a day. The football-specific workload allowed Wetzel to consume thousands of calories without accountability while still remaining athletic.
“I was pretty yoked up,” he shares. “I know you can’t probably tell now, but in college, I was pretty big.” Wetzel says he was all legs and could squat close to 500 pounds. When it came to upper body strength, he admits to struggling slightly. “I don’t think I ever hit over 275 [on the bench press],” he admits, “but I could throw it out of the room on the squat.”
At Tarleton, the kid who grew up idolizing Brian Bosworth and Clay Matthews was honed in on smashing quarterbacks. “I was, like, filling the gap and then hitting people in the mouth—that was my outlook,” he says. Unfortunately, his season—and obsession—with football ended after a brutal ankle injury. “I watched the video once or twice and almost threw up again,” he recalls. “I was like, no, I can’t be doing this.”
While he fell out of tune with football, Wetzel began picking up extra cash singing country tunes in local bars. Having grown up singing and playing guitar, he and a teammate, a bass player, formed a small band and started playing more often. “We were playing music a lot more than games. Then I said the hell with football. I went to school for another year, and then they kicked me out.”
Wetzel’s transition from football to country music isn’t unique. Artists like Chase Rice, Riley Green, and Tucker Wetmore were also standout athletes before turning their attentions to music. He’s starting to understand the appeal and connection between music and sports.
“I didn’t realize that was a thing until about five or six years ago when I started looking around at my buddies. They all played either baseball or football, and when that didn’t work out, they went into country music,” Wetzel reflects.
No matter the results that come from his rededication to fitness, adjusting to life as a morning person is a hard no for Wetzel. “Hell no, absolutely not,” he says. “Unless I’m getting up to go fishing, my a** is not getting up at 5 in the morning.” His days now typically start around 8 a.m., but his biggest change has been going to bed at midnight instead of at sunrise, as he did during his hard-partying days.
In addition to getting more rest, losing 30 pounds required Wetzel to cut back on beer and liquor. Achieving both hasn’t been easy, especially with a tour that has him crisscrossing the continent. Although Wetzel finds it easier to maintain a schedule at home in Fort Worth, he faces numerous challenges while touring.
“This past year was the first time I really dove back into it,” he shares. “I slowed down the partying a bit and got to bed at a decent hour. I don’t throw down like I used to.” The self-described sweet tooth now also avoids sugar-laden foods, steering clear of late-night indulgences like cakes and candies. “Man, I love sweets,” he admits.
However, more rest and fewer hangovers have improved his performance on stage. He feels more energized, focused, and sharp night after night. “When I’m out partying all the time and not getting enough sleep, I can definitely tell what it’s doing to my body,” he says. “Getting to bed by midnight has been a huge help. Getting as much rest as possible, eating healthier, and not drinking as much has made a significant difference.”
On the bus, he keeps kettlebells, bands—even a portable cold plunge for post workout recovery. Whatever it takes, he says, to get the work in. “The best gym [on the road] is the homemade gym,” he says. For me, we get into our circuits, and then we get to run bleachers till we puke. That’s my favorite gym—the old dive bar gym.”
When on the road, he and his bandmates will re-create his football workouts, including bleacher sprints if they’re playing a stadium venue. And when no stadium is available, he’ll hit the roads for a two- to three-mile run or even give in to a local gym courtesy of the venue.
“It’s a lot of cardio on the road, because we’re not around equipment all the time” he says. “But most of the venues that we play are nice enough that’ll get us a day pass at the local gym. So it’s cool to be able to do that.”
At home, the avid outdoorsman has whitetail deer tenderloins and sausage readily available in his freezer, stocked with his catches from hunting season. He also maintains a steady supply of catfish caught at a nearby lake. “We eat a lot of fish in the spring and summer months,” he notes.
Wetzel loves grilling and has a preferred method. “I love a good reverse sear,” he explains. “I throw the meat in the oven for a couple of minutes, then finish it on a cast iron skillet. It works really well with deer. I haven’t had anyone complain, so I guess I’m doing OK.”
Koe Wetzel may have scaled back his training at one point, but he has always been about muscle in one way or another. He is the proud owner of Mike’s Motive, one of the more powerful bulls on the Professional Bull Riders circuit. This bull is one of eight that Wetzel has partnered with Blake Sharp, a well-known stock contractor.
“[Blake] met me in Mississippi at a concert and said, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about buying a bull?’” Wetzel recalls. “At that time, I had started making a little money, so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ It just kind of snowballed from there. I’ve always been a fan of bull riding. It’s been really cool to be involved and put my stamp on it.”
One of Wetzel’s passions also includes American muscle cars. It’s fitting given that Carroll Shelby, the creator of the iconic Ford Mustang Shelby, built his home in Pittsburg, TX. Wetzel currently owns a ’70 Oldsmobile Cutlass, and while he hasn’t purchased a Mustang yet, he made sure to feature a classic model in his introspective video, “Casamigos.”
“The Shelbys were the cream of the crop,” he says. “If you had one of those, you were doing something right. I plan on getting one soon. Since we’re both from Pittsburg, there’s some sentimental value there.”
While making music is Wetzel’s top priority, music videos have played a crucial role in his creative expression. “I’ve always loved music videos,” he says, citing Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” as a significant influence. “I prefer the videos that are like little mini-movies, and that’s what I’ve aimed to create throughout my career.”
Wetzel has been candid about his hard partying—many of his late-night antics have inspired his lyrics and videos. His hit “February 28, 2016” was written after being arrested for public intoxication outside a fast-food restaurant on that date. It’s become so popular, Feb. 28 has been “unofficially” designated by fans as “Koe Wetzel Day, the singer releasing his latest album on that day. “Casamigos” addresses themes of relationships and addiction. Wetzel recognizes that cutting back on alcohol has improved his physical health and performance. He believes that his past experiences have also profoundly influenced his music.
“It definitely helped with my inspiration,” Wetzel explains. “There were times I’d wake up and not remember what I had written down. I’d check my notes on my phone and find stuff I didn’t understand until I kept reading, and then I thought, ‘Oh, that’s what I was thinking.’”
His fans—and his management—know what they’re getting with Wetzel. His 2020 video “Only the Good Die Young,” which revolves around the premise of a last day before heading to prison, was released shortly after Wetzel and his band signed with Columbia Records. While it raised some eyebrows, it was—and still is—100 percent Wetzel being true to himself.
“We didn’t hold anything back. We had all these people from Columbia there asking, ‘What the hell are we getting ourselves into? What’s wrong with this guy?’ But we had a great time, and it was a lot of fun to make.”