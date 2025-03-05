Koe Wetzel has been laser-focused on continuing his current country music success. He’s achieving it by showcasing the same intensity and ferocity onstage as he displayed while chasing down quarterbacks during his days on the football field. He’s also taking on a new challenge: maintaining his music momentum while regaining his pass-rushing physique.

The former college linebacker’s popularity has taken off with the 0-60 speed of a Ford Mustang Shelby, the classic muscle car whose creator resided in the same East Texas town as the 32-year-old musician. At the same time, Wetzel’s ascent up the charts can be considered unconventional by country music standards. He’s selling out venues nationwide while refusing to sell out his Texas roots.

He now resides in the larger Fort Worth region, but Wetzel and his bandmates maintain the down-to-earth mindset they had when they performed for 30 people at local bars, earning enough cash for both beer and gas to get to the next gig. In other words, Wetzel takes creating music seriously while refusing to take the fame that comes with success too seriously.

“We still talk about how bad we suck,” Wetzel chuckles. “We’re still that band that’s continuing to get better. The fame is really badass and cool, but I don’t think we ever really looked at it like that.”

In 2024, Wetzel experienced a breakout year. His single “High Road,” a collaboration with Jessie Murph, spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and was also named the 8th best overall song of 2024 by the LA Times. Additionally, last year’s Damn Near Normal tour was successful enough to warrant the release of a full-length live album, Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour.

Wetzel is far from your cookie-cutter country artist. Though classified as country, he blends rock, hip-hop, and even grunge—thanks to early influences from groups like Nirvana—which has allowed him to connect with broader audiences and amass over 3.7 billion streams alongside a million-plus followers on social media.

“We were kind of outsiders—nobody really f***ed with us,” he reflects. “We just went in our lane and did everything the way we thought it should be done. And it’s worked out.”

As his popularity continues to soar in 2025, Wetzel is also focused on downsizing his waistline. Amazingly, for someone known for songs about drinking—and having been arrested for it—he’s lost as much as 35 pounds during the tour—and is working to continue the trend. “I’m hoping to stay around 245 whenever we’re touring,” he says, “just so I’m not a complete fat a**.”

While he hasn’t sworn off alcohol completely, Wetzel, whose setlist includes alcohol-infused anthems such as “Drunk Driving,” “Casamigos,” and “February 28, 2016,” attributes his weight loss to a significant reduction in beer and liquor as well as a recommitment to the weightroom. Lighter and leaner, Wetzel has seen noticeable changes not only in his physique but also his shows. “That was the routine I followed throughout the Damn Near Normal tour,” he explains. “It helped me a lot with my voice and performance, and I think it was the best tour we’ve had so far.”

The road to fitness hasn’t been completely smooth; he admits to have gained a few of those pounds back over the holidays. However, his new focus on rest, improved nutrition, and cutting back on late nights has been critical for Wetzel to deliver standout performances night after night during his current tour.

“I’m back in the gym, getting after it,” Wetzel states confidently. “I feel like I’ll get down to 245 and stay on top of it this time.”