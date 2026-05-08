On Episode 284 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis James was joined by Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev to make their predictions concerning the 2026 New York Pro.

The New York Pro is a longstanding highlight on the road to Olympia qualification and in the Open division, victory means instant entry to the Mr Olympia finals in Las Vegas this September. Last year, Nick Walker was the story of the New York Pro, winning the contest for the third time with a much-improved look and a huge boost towards his Olympia campaign.

As of the recording of Episode 284, Walker’s participation seemed unlikely, however. Some reports suggest that the big man is instead focusing on his recovery, following the Arnold Classic, but there’s always the chance he could make a surprise entry this weekend.

2026 New York Pro Picks are Made on The Menace Podcast

Host Dennis “The Menace” James was the first panelist to predict the top 5 positions:

Tonio Burton (USA) Michal Krizanek (Slovakia) Rafael Brandao (Brazil) Patrick Moore (USA) Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Chris Cormier’s 2026 New York Pro Top 5:

Michal Krizanek (Slovakia) Tonio Burton (USA) Rafael Brandao (Brazil) Patrick Moore (USA) Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Milos Sarcev’s 2026 New York Pro Top 5:

Michal Krizanek (Slovakia) Tonio Burton (USA) Rafael Brandao (Brazil) Nathan Epler (USA) Patrick Moore (USA)

With two out of three votes going to Slovakia’s Michal Krizanek, Milos Sarcev explained that it could all come down to “crazy conditioning” in the end. The Mind felt that if Krizanek could hit the stage and dominate with his immense trademark size, he could “beat the shape monsters.”

What do you think? The 2026 New York Pro is available via live stream on May 8 and 9. For more information click here.

To watch this full episode of The Menace Podcast on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel, where the boys also discussed other breaking bodybuilding news, see below.