There’s a moment in every dominant champion’s career when the conversation shifts. The wins pile up, the belt defenses stack, and the narrative hardens into something static.

That time hasn’t come for Valentina Shevchenko. Not because the UFC women’s flyweight champion hasn’t earned it. But because she refuses to live there.

After decades in marital arts, world titles that stretch back to the early 2000s, and a resume that spans generations of fighters, Shevchenko, coming off her November victory over Weili Zhang and now gearing up for a potential title defense against Natalia Silva, still talks like a fighter chasing something that’s out of reach.

“With every single fight, competition—performance is better than the last one,” she says. “The understanding that as a martial artist, you are not staying one place, and that you still have much more to give.”

Her mindset is part of what makes her widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. And while she’ll be watching this weekend’s UFC 328 card featuring current middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev against former champion Sean Strickland, Shevchenko will still be focused on chasing personal growth the next time she steps into the Octagon.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Longevity Secrets Explained

Longevity in combat sports is usually explained through toughness, genetics, or discipline. It’s something more precise for Shevchenko: control.

Not control over opponents, but over everything that comes with success.

“Eleven title wins means a lot of time and years,” she says. “It means that you have to stay—people like to say this word—hungry for victory all the time. You already know how it feels, but you still want to prove that you are the best.”

For many fighters, becoming the hunted is where things start to unravel. Fame can creep in. Calendars becoming full. Discipline slips. The structure that built them up to the mountaintop begins erode.

Shevchenko has seen it happen. She just refuses to let it happen to her.

“You are not letting yourself go very far beyond the clouds,” she says. “With your mind, you can control things. You rule the situation, not the situation rules you.”

That mindset didn’t come overnight. It was built through decades, starting when she first stepped into martial arts at five years old. She had already become a world champion in South Korea in 2003.

“I’ve already passed all of these phases,” she says. “I know how to control the situation. It doesn’t matter what is happening in the world. I still know how to deal with that.”

How Recovery Became the Key to Championship Success

For a fighter wired to push through anything, learning when to stop might be the hardest skill of all.

Early in her career, Shevchenko admits the instinct was the same as every young fighter stepping into a gym for the first time: prove you belong, no matter the cost.

“It kind of doesn’t matter if you are injured or not,” she says. “You want to show up for the training and you want to learn. It’s kind of like it doesn’t matter if I broke my leg, I can still fight with my hand. If I broke my hand, I can fight with my leg.”

It’s a mentality that earns respect from the peers and fans, but it doesn’t but it doesn’t build longevity. That’s where experience and guidance have changed everything.

“It’s like a tree,” she says. “When you put a tree into the ground, you have to wait for it to grow. If you just start to pull it, you’re just going to break it, and do that process all over again.

Now, her approach is calculated. If it’s a minor injury, she adjusts. If it’s serious, she stops. Even during injury, she’ll still go through her general training without sparing. It’s a shift that separates champions who burn out from those who sustain excellence for decades.

The Unconventional Strength Training Behind Shevchenko’s Power

Take Shevchenko out of a traditional fight camp, and her structure not only remains consistent. It evolves.

While most fighters ease off between bouts, she maintains a baseline that keeps her closer to peak condition.

“Even with no fight scheduled, I do training every other day, no matter what,” she says. “If I don’t have a gym, it’s even better for me because I can train in nature. Nature, for me, it’s everything.

“It gives me so much power and motivation,” she says.

That adaptability shows up in how she trains. No machines or perfectly calibrated weights. Just whatever the environment gives her.

“I love to use stones, not just regular beautiful-shaped weights,” Shevchenko says. “With the stones, the shape is uneven. It’s also good strength for your grip.”

When stones aren’t available, she isn’t at a lost. She detailed a time when she lived in the jungles around the Amazon River. Tree trunks were the equipment of choice. Her most basic recommendation reinforces the simplicity of her mind for training.

“I recommend pull-up bars to everyone,” she says. “This makes your body very strong. It’s good for the quality of your fights. Good grip, good strength for choking people.”

Valentina Shevchenko’s Mindset for Staying Hungry After 11 Title Wins

At the highest level, improvement becomes harder to measure. The margins shrink. Gains become incremental, and motivation begins to fade.

For Shevchenko, it’s where everything sharpens.

“I’m not happy with just enjoying the process,” she says. “I’m still enjoying the process. The goal is be the best and to perform the best. I train not just for participation. I train to give everything and be the best.”

It’s a mindset hasn’t changed, even as everything around her continues to. For Shevchenko, greatness was never the destination. It was always the standard.

With over 23 years of experience, and counting—she’s still raising i