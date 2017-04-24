The Guardians of the Galaxy are back and ready for another adventure—and Chris Pratt is leading the way.

The Guardians team leader takes center stage in this new behind-the-scenes featurette of the sequel, showing off the original team of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), plus new members of the ‘family,’ including Yondu (Michael Rooker), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

As director James Gunn puts it: “The first movie was about becoming a family. This movie is about being a family.” And if the featurette is any indication, that family sometimes can cause headaches for its members.

How well do you know the Guardians of the Galaxy? Learn more about the characters when you watch this featurette! Posted by Marvel Studios on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Part of Pratt’s routine for getting in shape for Guardians 2—and other upcoming films on his slate, like Jurassic World 2 and Avengers: Infinity War—has been to crack down on any junk food, ensuring he stays lean with some healthy snacks. Pratt’s been detailing that process in an Instagram video series “What’s My Snack?”, and he has some new entries.

Pratt shows off his latest snack, some green juice, made with “swamp water” and vegetables:

This video doesn’t have a snack for Pratt, but he does offer some advice for people who need to concentrate on two things at once as he signs some Guardians posters:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.