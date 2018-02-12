Photos: Mayweather Jr. Calls McGregor a ‘Certified B*tch,' Nate Diaz Gets Involved

Despite their bout already having taken place in August of last year, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor are still constantly throwing jabs at each other on social media.

Lately, Mayweather has been posting videos of himself in an MMA cage attempting to fuel the idea of him stepping into the Octagon for his first MMA fight north of 40 years old.

In his latest social post, he continued to tease a possible foray into the cage—while taking a dig at McGregor, of course. Talk about multitasking.



Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 11, 2018 at 1:46am PST

The heavily edited picture shows Mayweather landing a flush elbow on a bloodied McGregor. Mayweather also exhibited attention to detail, assuring that McGregor was depicted wearing TMT gloves in the image. TMT, short for The Money Team, is Mayweather’s brand.

Of course, the UFC champ didn’t let that slide. He quickly responded with an actual image of him landing an elbow on Nate Diaz with the caption, “A real elbow in a real fight.”



A real elbow in a real fight. pic.twitter.com/9kZ7Opw8Zl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2018

But wait, there’s more.

Diaz jumped on top of the pile and responded with a more favorable pic of him in the Octagon with "The Notorious," captioning it, “Real kill in a real war.”



Real kill in real war .... A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Feb 11, 2018 at 3:25pm PST

Ironically, all of these fighters have been inactive in their respective sports for quite some time. McGregor has said that he’s in contract negotiations for his next fight; Mayweather seems to be flirting with the idea of fighting in the UFC; and UFC President Dana White appears to be shutting down a bout between Tyron Woodley and Diaz.

Hopefully, someone will actually fight someone in the Octagon in the near future.