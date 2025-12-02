With November recognized as National Military Fitness and Wellness Month, the Fit to Serve column here at M&F has been spotlighting the remarkable stories of those who defend freedom. November also marks four years since the official launch of Fit to Serve, making this a great time to look back at just how impactful the column has been.

Both the month and column were concepts of M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins. A 26-year Air Force veteran and two-term member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Wilkins’ efforts for military fitness advocacy is more than a passion. It’s been recognized by military and political leaders as a service to America.

The idea of a military themed fitness column was first conceived by Wilkins along with M&F President Dan Solomon when they were trying to find ways to promote fitness and service during the pandemic.

“During that time, many people were trying to find ways to stay or get fit. We came up with the idea of doing a column focused on the military and how they were staying physically fit,” Wilkins recalled. “It also gave us an opportunity to cover military readiness and how it was a matter of national security.”

Solomon and M&F owner Jake Wood trusted Wilkins to spearhead this unique content initiatve. Solomon may not have known specifically what it would look like, but his faith in his longtime friend assured him that it would be beneficial and successful.

Solomon adds, “There has always been an organic relationship between the military and the global fitness community, a genuine mutual respect. Master Sgt Wilkins has brought a great deal of passion and integrity to this project and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. We have featured many of the most powerful and influential leaders on these pages.”

Developing and Finding a Voice

A variety of military focused features were published throughout 2021 that were laying the groundwork of what Wilkins and Solomon had in mind, and the pieces were falling in place. The stories were being told, and connections to fitness were being made. “Fit to Serve” was off and running, but every successful column needs a passionate writer, and a chance

encounter at the 2021 Olympia Weekend in Orlando, FL was where Wilkins found his. A feature on Mr. Olympia competitor Charjo Grant, who also served on the Army National Guard, was written by M&F contributor and longtime freelancer Roger “Rock” Lockridge.

“Rob thanked me and presented me with his challenge coin on the spot,” said Lockridge. “As a son of a two-branch veteran, I knew that was significant.”

Lockridge and Wilkins had several more conversations during that weekend, and Wilkins laid out his vision of Fit to Serve. Lockridge saw this as an opportunity to not only continue working as a writer but also redeem a personal failure from his younger years.

“I enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard as a high school senior, but I was disqualified due to knee issues and being underweight,” said Lockridge. “So ironically, I was unfit to serve. That was part of what got me into my fitness journey.”

He continued, “Being the writer for this is a way that I could do something to make a difference. Even though I didn’t serve myself, I could tell the stories of those that did and hopefully help inspire others to serve.”

The Column That Became a Movement

In the four years since Wilkins and Lockridge joined forces, they have worked together to shine spotlights on American heroes that found fitness to be a fundamental asset. Wilkins would rely on his experience and network to secure the interest and schedule the highly coveted interviews, while Lockridge asked the questions and put fingers to keyboard. As Wilkins explained, that process was not as simple to execute as it was to read.

“We had to prove over the years that this column is a safe space for them. There is enough negativity out there. We want to be an uplifting source and a light for good,” he stated. “There have been stories of military and fitness before, but never in a series like us. That is now the case because Roger has proven that he is not trying to get anyone. He’s there to tell a positive story. They trust him.”

What began as a novel idea has now evolved into the world’s leading military fitness column. Fit to Serve has profiled members of all six branches of the United States Armed Forces as well as first responders, firefighters, and police officers. Stories that have originated from West Point to Beverly Hills and points in between have turned Fit to Serve into a highly inclusive and diverse collection of inspiring stories. In many cases, real-life heroes.

Programs such as the Army’s Holistic Health & Fitness system (H2F), the Recruiter Games, and the Air Force’s Delayed Entry Program have been documented and covered. The column has even reached Marine Barracks in Washington, the historic Navy Yard, and even the Pentagon to interview the highest enlisted members of the Air Force and Marines on-site.

The efforts that have gone into Fit to Serve have been acknowledged and recognized by the military in return. Wilkins was named an honorary Air Force Recruiter while Lockridge received a Certificate of Appreciation following the announcement that the Air Force Recruiting Service met their fiscal year goal early. Other branches have also separately reported much greater success in recruiting. Considering that recruitment was considered a national security issue across all branches in 2021, the turnaround in recruitment overall and recognition by the AFRS specifically is not lost on Wilkins.

“Sharing these stories have been opening people’s minds and seeing how important fitness should be to them. It also gives those that may be interested in serving a glimpse into a side of the military that they may not have seen before.”

Service and Community

Wilkins felt the stories could be great examples, but there also had to be a utility to the column. Education had to be a priority. That is why events such as the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition’s annual meeting, a Wellness Symposium at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and interviews with experts on sleep, nutrition, and recovery have all been a part of this platform.

“We go beyond bro-science and into real-world research with top-notch experts that bring their wisdom to us so that we can help those that serve and protect our country like our firefighters, law enforcement, and first responders do better with their nutrition, sleep, etc. We are working to be a solution.”

Aside from the information that Fit to Serve has shared, many of those that have been featured have since connected with each other online and in person. Some even see being featured as joining a community.

“Seeing people gather or meet at events and talking about Fit to Serve has been a great reminder of what kind of impact it has,” Lockridge shared. “Many of the folks we have profiled have stayed in touch long after their feature was published.”

Looking Ahead

Fit to Serve has made great strides since its inception, but all eyes are on what’s to come, and Wilkins shares that there are much bigger plans and goals for 2026 and beyond.

“We want to feature more people such as Medal of Honor recipients and even members of Congress. There is more ground to cover, and we’re prepared to do the work.”

With Wood and Solomon’s support, Wilkins’ leadership, Lockridge’s commitment, and the entire M&F team involved in the publishing process, there are many more stories to be told, including those of young Americans that may be laying their own groundwork now. Wilkins is optimistic that future servicemembers that will soon have their own journeys recognized, and he encourages them as well as their families and supporters to acknowledge them.

“We will continue to do our part in finding those great heroes and share their success in the future.”

If you or someone you know has excelled while wearing the nation’s cloth or as a first responder, let us know on Instagram by tagging @muscleandfitness and using the hashtag #FitToServe .