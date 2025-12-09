For many gymgoers, back day can be a bit of a bore, but if you want to shake things up and put in some work while making the most of every minute, Dana Linn Bailey’s “100’s Back Day Workout” could breathe new life into those lumbering back sessions.

“If you’ve only got 30 minutes but still want to feel like you put in some WORK… 100’s will smoke you,” teased the former Olympia Women’s Physique winner in a recent Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers. Here’s how to build some volume:

Dana Linn Bailey’s 100’s Workout: Back Day

Choose Your Weight

“Grab a weight you can hit 15 – 20 clean reps with, fresh,” coaches the powerhouse from Reading, PA. For the uninitiated, “fresh” means that the muscles should be able to handle this number of reps without becoming too fatigued, around 45-55% of your max capability, she suggested. “Heavy enough to burn, light enough to move fast.”

How long can you rest between sets?

“20-30 seconds, max,” said Bailey. “Shake it out, breathe, right back in. No scrolling. No wondering.”

Choose four exercises and perform 100 reps of each

Here’s what Bailey opted for, making a fiery finisher out of her final set:

Superset: Straight Arm Pull Downs & Lying Cable Face Pulls x 50/50

Workout Breakdown

“Four exercises – 400 reps of controlled chaos,” commented the coach on completion, explaining that this session builds “muscular endurance, conditioning, strength under fatigue, mental toughness and a disgusting pump.”

For those who are finding their current workouts stale and uninspiring, or feel like they’ve hit a plateau, volume training could be a game changer. Not only does it improve the capillarization in the muscle, improving protein and water transfer, but it also stimulates increased glycogen reserves to give you that ‘swole’ appearance.

It’s a “short, brutal, effective,” workout concluded Bailey. “Try it next time you’re slammed on time — and tell me if you survive.”

