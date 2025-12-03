Jay Cutler crushed his competition four times on the Olympia stage, “Quad Stomping” his way to legendary status in the bodybuilding world, but to present the perfect physique, the big man had to put just as much thought into building his back as he did with his arms and legs. In a recent social media post, Cutler explained that wide grip seated cable rows were one of his go-to exercises for creating a winning, wider back. Here’s what you need to know.

“The back is going to be one of those body parts that you have to hit from a lot of different angles, different variations” explained Cutler during an IG video posted for his 5.8 million followers. “One of my necessary and most important and favorite exercises, when fighting for the Mr Olympia title, was the wide grip seated cable row.”

Seated Row: Wide vs. Narrow Grip

“Now a lot of people, you see them use a closer grip, they focus on that mid-back, I always wanted that wide back,” explained the 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 Mr Olympia. “I felt like the lower lats were really important, especially in those back poses when I was battling Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, or Victor Martinez.”

Indeed, a wider bar attachment will help to target the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, and rear delts, adding width to the back. “I had to have the crazy lats, and I wasn’t always blessed with the best genetics,” shared Cutler. “This exercise, (when gripped a) little wider, you’re not gonna feel it as much in the mid (back), you really focus on that lower lat.”

How to Perform Wide Grip Seated Cable Rows

The icon said that this grip variation also helps to define what many bodybuilders call the “Christmas tree” area, so-called because when the lats are fully developed, a tree-like shape is sculpted and revealed in center of the lower back.

To try this exercise for yourself, encourage the back to adapt and “Really get that power,” advised Cutler. “Always focus on the reps,” he added. “I was always doing this, at least 12 reps (per set), power through.”

Top tips: Just like Cutler, keep your elbows and shoulders back, then sit tall with the chest up, creating a slight arch in the lower back. Pause at the top of the row, contracting for one to two seconds for added time under tension. Then, go straight into the next rep without resting at the end of the movement.

Once you find a comfortable weight, go heavy for three sets but always protect yourself against strains, advised the dream gym partner. “Remember, you can go heavy on this exercise but make sure you control the weight and really feel that contraction, especially in those lower lats.”

Ready to give these a try? “Wide grip = wide back!” commented Cutler. “Let’s get to work!

To follow Jay Cutler on Instagram, click here.