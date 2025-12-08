In Episode 262 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis James was joined by regular guests Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond, and the conversation took a turn down memory lane, discussing super-heavyweight contenders like ’90s and 2000s Mr. Olympia challenger, “Marvelous” Marvin Anthony. During the show, The Menace even called the big man himself via FaceTime, to find out if there was any truth to his success as a natural bodybuilder, and when he might have started taking steroids.

Dennis James kicked off the conversation by recalling just how big Anthony really was. In his heyday, the marvelous one competed in multiple Mr. Olympia competitions and also won contests like the 2004 Night of Champions and the 2008 Atlantic City Pro. But when Jose Raymond said he recalled Anthony entering a natural bodybuilding contest, James was not convinced and wasted no time getting his old bodybuilding buddy in on the discussion via FaceTime. “Yo, two quick questions,” asked James of his impromptu guest. “Be honest, okay? What year did you start juicing?”

‘Marvelous’ Marvin Anthony Reveals When His Steroid Usage Began

Anthony answered James’s ultra direct question, naming 1994 as the year. “Okay, so did you ever compete in a natural Musclemania show?” Came the second question. “Yes,” responded the retired bodybuilder. This drew a further grilling from the host, who wanted to ascertain what year Anthony competed in the Musclemania contest. “1993” he responded. Indeed, Anthony came third in the 1993 Musclemania competition and if he’s telling the truth, was completely natural at that time. While Jose Raymond expressed on the show that Anthony had actually competed in the 1996 Musclemania contest, this was incorrect. So, having set the record straight the marvelous one signed off the call with a promise to return to TMP in the near future, where he’ll do doubt face even more grilling.

To watch how it all went down, view the full episode of The Menace Podcast below: