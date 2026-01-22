From the moment Parker McCollum strikes the first chord on opening night of his 2026 tour this Friday in El Paso, fans will be floored—or more likely, dancing and singing along on the arena floor—by a flawlessly crafted, 90-minute country music spectacle. And every moment, from now until the final curtain falls in September, was built by design.

Not that the “Burn It Down” singer’s current blazing-hot run needed many tweaks. The hit single became his fourth consecutive No. 1, building on his 2022 ACM New Artist of the Year honor. His 41-date Burn It Down Tour in 2024, followed by 2025’s What Kinda Man Tour, were both smashing successes.

Yet before the finale even came to a close this past October, McCollum already began drawing up X’s and O’s to make this year’s version of himself even more showstopping. A short celebration and much-needed family time quickly gave way to setlist selection, vocal warmups, and a regimen to reset both physically and mentally.

“You have to go back like an athlete and assess the year,” McCollum says. “There are things I want to do better [in 2026] that would’ve made [last] year easier. I’m super over-analytical. I overthink everything. I’m tough on myself and brutally honest about what’s good, what needs work, and which habits help or hurt.”

In McCollum’s world, the connection between sports and music is obvious—in his home, autographed footballs, jerseys, and game-worn World Series cleats hang harmoniously alongside his multitude of gold and platinum plaques.

Physically, at 5’11” and a shredded 200 pounds, McCollum remains the country singer trapped in a slot receiver’s body, appearing equally adept at running a hitch route or belting out a string of chart-topping hits night after night. Now, at 33, with a lengthy tour about to launch and baby No. 2 on the way, he’s realized that longevity—not just muscularity—have to share center stage, which includes a bit more mobility and cardio work to go along with his standard weightroom routine. These days, he’s just as focused on throwing the recreational deep ball with his father—whom he calls “the fittest 65-year-old on the planet”—and being able to chase his kids around the backyard, all while still delivering unforgettable shows to sold-out crowds.

“I think your goals change over time,” he says. “Now a big goal is mobility and cardiovascular health. As I get older, I still want to hoop, play football with Dad and the guys, swing a golf club hard, play pickleball, whatever it is.”

While his training and nutrition routines remain consistently dialed in—albeit slightly toned down—time management and mental clarity have emerged as critical priorities in the singer’s repertoire. That’s what led him to enlist the expertise of Brian Cain, one of the industry’s leading mental performance coaches, toward the end of last tour. The connection was aimed at both detecting and addressing signs of fatigue before it appears onstage. In a short period, Cain’s advice has resulted in a more energized entertainer.

“Being intentional about what I eat and how I schedule my day gave me real confidence,” McCollum says. “Going to bed knowing I executed—front to back—helped tremendously.”

Parker McCollum is ‘Designed’ for Peak Performance

At home, McCollum’s extensive memorabilia collection is one of the major perks of success. Among his most prized pieces are cleats worn by former Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann in the 2017 World Series, signed footballs from Peyton Manning and members of the University of Alabama, as well as one of his personal favorites—a Michael Vick–signed New York Jets jersey. “Man, I’ve been lucky,” he says. “I’ve gotten to experience some cool things and have a few memories.”

The collection fits nicely alongside his own gold and platinum records. In October, “What Kinda Man” became McCollum’s fifth gold record, adding to a gold album (Gold Chain Cowboy) and his double-platinum single “Pretty Heart.”

These achievements come at a small but noticing cost, McCollum’s says, to his overall mental edge, especially as last year’s tour neared its end. The nonstop travel and time away from family that come with a 50-stop tour over 19 weeks demand the sort of durability found in athletes—a quality that can wear down even the most physically fit performers such as McCollum.

And there’s much more involved in a band’s day-to-day schedule. McCollum’s itinerary is packed with media appearances, meet and greets, soundchecks, and even time spent brushing up on each city’s history to share with concertgoers. (“I’ll research the town, and know some history behind the town so you can banter with the crowd on the stage,” he says.)

Add to that the challenge of carving out time—and finding a place—to train in each city before showtime, and it’s easy to see why McCollum was feeling the effects of the daily grind by year’s end. The turning point came late in the tour, when fatigue began creeping in. At that point, his immediate goal was to return home not “beat to hell,” but excited to spend time with his wife Hallie—as the couple announced on Christmas that they’re expecting their second child, a son.

“There were some times this year where I was like, I kind of felt like I was losing the battle a little bit mentally,” he admits. “I hate to use the word, but you get a little tired, get a little mental fatigue.”

These concerns led him to bring in Brian Cain, who’s worked with dozens of pro athletes, including NFL All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson. With what seemed like an ever-growing and overwhelming list of responsibilities, it was Cain’s mission to help McCollum streamline his process and better protect his headspace offstage. The goal was for McCollum to be reenergized and mentally sharp not only for a single show, but for the entire tour.

“My job is to help make sure that he is also filling his own cup,” Cain says. “Whether it be exercise, sleep, nutrition, mindset, routine, or being super organized so he can make fewer decisions in the moment and follow his routine—to be sure that he has the juice he needs for everyone else. It’s about being the best version of yourself so you can show up the best for others.”

To accomplish this, Cain introduced the idea of “design” over “discipline.” With Cain’s guidance, McCollum began scheduling his days down to the minute. Every aspect—from wake-up time and workouts to mindfulness exercises, rehearsal, and downtime—was mapped out intentionally.

His days became even more regimented than the disciplined “Handle on You” singer’s normal routine. A typical day on the road following a show had him up by nine, breakfast by 9:30, checking in with family before hitting the gym at 11. Lunch was followed by some free time, and by 7:15 pm, the singer was showered, dressed, meditating, and going through vocal warmups before hitting the stage.

“We worked to build awareness on what is working and what needs adjustment,” Cain says. “We then created a strategy to close that gap from where we are to where we want to be. Parker took action, then we gain new awareness and adjust the strategy as needed—and that process repeats itself and is always evolving as his career and life evolve.”

McCollum is already relishing the results, calling them a concert performance game changer. Heading into this tour, he feels not only reset, but reloaded. He even tries to implement as much of his on-the-road routine at home as possible.

“I was wasting a lot of time throughout the day,” he says. “I always felt like I had a lot to do and wasn’t taking any action to get any of it done. And then when I would kind of allot time for everything and be really intentional and specific with my schedule during the day, I realized that I don’t really have too much to do, and it’s not overwhelming. This allows you to utilize your day and have that mental confidence to take care of what you need to take care of today.”

Parker McCollum Is Redefining Wellness On and Off Stage

Hiring a mental performance coach is the latest evolution of McCollum’s wellness journey, which began during his childhood. He credits his father, Mark, as his role model for staying fit. “My dad’s 65, and is in the best shape of anybody I know,” he says. “Growing up, watching him get up every morning and get in the gym definitely pushed me to stay committed to my own health.”

Now, as a father himself to a 1-year-old—Major Yancy—and another due this summer, McCollum’s goals for staying fit have shifted from not only performance and aesthetics to now also a more practical and functional reality. While he and his father still train hard, throw the football around, and play pickup basketball at family outings, McCollum now wants to be there for his kids in the same way his father has been there for him. For now, the days of just weight training have been reduced and a more intentional approach to everyday movements and even rest have been added to the schedule.

“As I get older, it’s really [about] mobility and flexibility,” he says. “I’m not trying to really be Mr. Jacked all the time. I just want to be in good shape and be healthy.”

Nutritionally, the self-described “hardgainer” also brings along a catering staff to maintain consistency with their diets and eliminating the stress of having for a scavenger-hunt-like scramble to find a healthy meal. Instead he relies on the same meal to begin his morning “Four eggs, scrambled, cheese, crispy bacon, and a cup of fruit with a protein shake and water is my daily start on the road,” he says.

In his heavy lifting days, McCollum says he got his weight up to 230 pounds, but is much more comfortable these days at a more reasonable 200 pounds. He moves better on stage, his stamina from beginning to end is now unmatched, and he’s worked to keep the musical momentum at a high for the entire year. The key he’s learned, isn’t by adding more weight to the bar, but adding more movement to his daily routine.

“At some point in the day, you’ve got to get out and get the blood flowing,” he says. “Whether it’s playing basketball or lifting weights, running the stands, whatever you have to do, at some point during the day, just get the blood flowing.”

Despite all the strategies implemented to ensure this year’s tour stays electric, McCollum still knows there’s no exact science for guaranteeing a flawless performance every night—even with each meticulous step he’s taken to become closer to perfection. Like sports, each performance is its own unpredictable entity, with off nights an unfortunate reality. However, after McCollum’s well-laid-out strategy and execution for this tour, fans should expect to see an All-Pro performance night after night. After all, he’s put in the work.

“It’s kind of like shooting hoops,” he says. “I mean, Steph Curry goes out some nights and can’t buy a bucket and the next night he drops 50. It’s really hard to be consistent and be the same exact person on stage, and so that’s why you do all these things—staying in shape, focusing on sleep, and eating good—so you can try to have as many of those nights go your way.”