Katie Austin is a certified fitness trainer and multi-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, but the passionate community she has built with her social media and app fans is not just about keeping her followers active — but her too. In an exclusive chat, Austin tells M&F that life after college sports can be a challenging time, but that doesn’t mean you should stop challenging yourself.

“My dad was a professional tennis player and my mom had her own television show,” explains Austin of her busy upbringing.

Indeed, with her mother, fitness icon Denise Austin, motivating the masses for decades, and father, Jeff, playing All-American tennis and even competing at Wimbledon, Katie and her sister Kelly saw first-hand that hard work was the best way to get results.

“I did tennis, lacrosse and basketball, a lot of sports. So did my sister, so I think it taught me a lot,” reflects Austin. “I encourage all young girls to get involved. [Sports] teaches a lot about understanding, dedication, and working with others.” She excelled in Division I lacrosse but after college stopped playing. That’s when the motivation to stay fit began to subside.

Katie Austin Wants to Reach Other Girls Who Need a Motivational Force

Of course, Austin was not alone. Studies show that many people drop out of sports or exercise to focus on careers or having children, and then never return. This can be exacerbated by a lack of opportunities for individuals as they move on with their lives. It also found that friendship groups may have no interest in participating in team sports or exercise. But rather than let the challenges of adulthood get in the way of staying in shape, Katie followed in her mom’s footsteps instead, albeit with the aid of the latest technology.

“In 2015, I started uploading my fitness content online,” she recalls. “I was inspired to start because I was an athlete in college and my entire life. I had a coach telling me what to do and how to work out. As soon as I stopped playing lacrosse in college, I realized there were probably other girls like me who didn’t have a coach anymore and felt intimidated by the gym. I realized that I also missed having a team, so I started uploading videos for my sorority or local University of Southern California people, and I realized how many more people you can reach online. I started from there, with an aim to inspire young people who no longer play sports or are perhaps ex-elite-athletes.”

These days, Katie Austin is known for gracing the covers of fitness magazines and sunning it up for Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoots. However, this coach remains still as grounded as ever.

“I get so much encouraging feedback from users who get results from my workouts,” she beams. “I heard from someone this week who told me she lost 80 pounds from my fitness app. I’ve never been so ecstatic for someone! It’s so rewarding, not only to help someone lose weight and become healthier, but I also feel like I’m helping them become a better version of themselves, and I’m helping with their mental health too.”

The fitness leader also plans regular events so that her community can link up and share their progress while getting a sweat on. “Being active is beneficial in so many other ways besides just losing weight. Another girl, 35, told me this week that she had always hated working out, but with me, she has actually learned to love it, and so I feel like that was also huge.”

Katie Austin’s workouts are ideal for those who find long sessions boring or impractical, and she often packs a variety of short exercises into a bigger session to keep things feeling fresh and stimulating. The coach says that she listens to her members and has tailored her plans specifically based on the feedback that she gets. Austin also shares that she has often learned just as much as her members on this journey to wellness.

“I had to learn this the hard way,” she explains. “I used to do my workout videos and my moves so fast, I didn’t realize how much more impactful I can be just by slowing down each move and being controlled.”

Katie Austin Says that Everyone Starts Somewhere With Fitness

So, how does one start moving after perhaps letting themselves fall into complacency? “Everyone starts somewhere,” acknowledges Austin. “You can do just 30 minutes a day. Wake up a little earlier in the morning and set yourself up for success. If you think you don’t have time or it’s too much of a challenge, just wake up 20 minutes earlier and give yourself 20 minutes to workout and see how good you feel. You’ll want to keep going! You aren’t going to see epic results in just a couple of weeks. You have to keep going, full consistency, and make sure you’re sticking to it. That’s why it’s so important to love your workouts.”

Austin keeps her fans coming back for more with a workout schedule that includes different sessions such as Pilates and strength, or light stretching and toning. There are seasonal menus that you can make for yourself and the family, and exciting goals to work towards, like looking hot for the summer. It all goes to show that falling out of organized sports doesn’t have to spell the end of your relationship with fitness. The main thing is to find a coach and a community that you can connect and stay accountable with.

“I don’t really stick to the fitness trends,” explains Austin. “I’ve been very true to myself throughout my entire career, and I’ve never made any crazy claims like ‘get this body’ or ‘do this to get better arms.’ I know there’s lots of videos out there like this, and some have millions of views. I’ve always stayed very true to myself and made sure that my followers know what’s realistic because that’s really important when you’re doing a program. You want to know what is realistic. It might sound cliche, but being fit is a great lifestyle choice.”

To follow Katie Austin and learn more about the Katie Austin app with hundreds of additional workouts, healthy recipes, and events, click here.