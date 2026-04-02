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As hiking season ramps up, more people start eyeing longer trails, bigger climbs, and weekends spent outside. It sounds simple enough. Lace up, hit the trail, then take in the views as the trees open up and the air starts to feel a little thinner.
But a few miles in, once the trail pitches upward and your footing turns uneven, the effort starts to settle in. Your legs lose some pop, your breathing sharpens, and the rhythm you had early on begins to slip.
From a performance standpoint, hiking lives in its own lane. You’re moving for extended periods, navigating rocks, roots, and shifting terrain, and often climbing or descending for long stretches at a time. That combination challenges your conditioning, strength, and stability in a way most gym workouts don’t fully prepare you for.
It’s not about what you can do for a short set. It’s about how your body holds up when the effort keeps coming.
I’ve seen this play out over and over, both in my own training and with athletes. There’s always a point where people head out feeling confident, assuming their general fitness will carry them through. A few miles later, you start to see the shift. Someone’s sitting off to the side of the trail trying to catch their breath. Others start to fall well behind the pace they expected to hold. I’ve been there myself. Longer hikes, especially those with steady climbs and drawn-out descents, exposed the gaps quickly.
That’s where most people miss heading into hiking season. They rely on general fitness or treat hiking like it’s just a casual activity. If you want to move well, stay comfortable, and actually enjoy being out there, you need to be more intentional. That means preparing your body for what the trail throws at you and showing up with the right gear to handle it.
Hiking places a unique demand on your body as it blends steady aerobic output with continuous muscular work and constant joint stabilization. You’ll soon find yourself somewhere between producing and sustaining constant force while adapting to terrain that constantly changes. That combination taxes multiple energy systems at once, which is why fatigue builds faster than most people expect.
Your ankles, knees, and hips constantly adjust to maintain balance, while your core stabilizes your trunk. This creates a persistent neuromuscular demand that adds to overall fatigue.
When you look at hiking through this lens, it becomes clear why general fitness doesn’t always translate. The trail demands efficiency, durability, and the ability to sustain output across multiple systems simultaneously.
Before you start adding miles or random workouts, it helps to take a step back and look at what hiking actually requires. A simple needs analysis gives you a clear picture of the physical qualities that show up on the trail. Once you understand those, you can train with purpose instead of guessing.
At its core, most hikes demand a mix of aerobic capacity, muscular endurance, strength, and stability. The terrain and elevation may change, but these foundational needs stay consistent.
You wouldn’t train for a sprint by logging marathon miles, and you wouldn’t prepare for a marathon by only doing short, all-out efforts. Hiking works the same way. The demands change with terrain, elevation, and duration, so your preparation needs to match the hike
ahead of you. I’ve seen people put in solid work, show up confident, and still struggle simply because their training didn’t reflect what the trail required.
Flat trails challenge pacing and durability. The effort stays steady, but the total volume adds up fast. Without a strong aerobic base and enough time on your feet, fatigue builds, and minor discomforts become bigger issues.
Steep climbs demand both strength and conditioning. Your legs have to produce force with every step while your aerobic system supports the effort. Without both, climbs turn into frequent stops and broken rhythm. Step-ups, incline walking, and loaded carries prepare you well here.
Rocky trails challenge control and foot placement. Every step requires adjustment, which increases the demand on your ankles, knees, and hips. Poor stability slows your pace and increases the chance of missteps. Single-leg work and balance training help you stay efficient.
Hiking with a pack shifts your posture and increases joint stress from the start. Fatigue builds faster, especially through your shoulders, hips, and lower back. I’ve seen plenty of hikers underestimate this and feel it within the first mile. Training with a load ahead of time makes a noticeable difference in how you hold up.
Effective hiking prep comes down to choosing movements that transfer directly to the trail. Each step requires force production, control, and the ability to repeat that effort for miles. Strong legs support that effort, while upper body strength and core stability help you stay efficient, especially when carrying a pack or navigating uneven terrain.
Climbing relies on consistent force through the hips and legs. These movements build concentric strength, which supports a steady push uphill without a rapid spike in effort.
Long stretches of hiking turn into a high-repetition effort for the lower body. Training muscular endurance improves fatigue resistance, allowing each step to stay strong as the miles add up.
Descending places a high eccentric load on the quads as they control each step. These exercises train your muscles to absorb force efficiently, which helps limit breakdown in movement and excessive soreness.
Uneven terrain requires constant adjustment. These movements improve joint control and balance, helping maintain stable foot placement across rocks, roots, and shifting ground.
Carrying a pack shifts posture and increases total system demand. Loaded carries build core stiffness and positional strength, helping you stay upright and efficient under load.
Upper-body strength supports posture and pack control, especially on longer hikes. These movements help you stay tall through the torso and reduce unnecessary strain on the shoulders and lower back.
A focused plan built around these qualities prepares your body to handle the trail while building strength, endurance, and control. Supersets keep the pace up and improve your ability to move under sustained effort.
Superset 1
Superset 2
Superset 3
Superset 1
Superset 2
Superset 3
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Superset 2
Superset 3
The right gear doesn’t make a hike easy, but it changes how you move and how long you stay comfortable. Poor choices show up quickly. Footing feels unstable, small hotspots turn into blisters, and fatigue builds faster than it should. The goal stays simple. Support movement, reduce friction, and stay efficient from start to finish.
Your footwear sets the tone for the entire hike. Traction, fit, and underfoot feel matter most once fatigue sets in.
What to look for:
Performance takeaway: Stable footing keeps your stride consistent and reduces wasted energy late in a hike.
Coach’s Gear Pick: Notace Yama Trail Runners
A pack should feel like an extension of your body, not something you fight against as the miles add up.
What to look for:
Performance takeaway: A well-fitted pack reduces strain on your back and shoulders, helping you maintain posture and pace.
Coach’s Gear Pick: Osprey Exos 58 Pack
Hydration plays a direct role in endurance and output, especially on longer or hotter hikes.
What to look for:
Performance takeaway: Consistent hydration supports energy levels and helps prevent early fatigue.
Coach’s Gear Pick: Ultimate Direction Ultra Vest 12L
Clothing should help regulate temperature and manage sweat as conditions change.
What to look for:
Performance takeaway: Comfortable body temperature and dry skin help maintain output and reduce energy drain.
Coach’s Gear Pick: Kuhl Renegade Outsider Short and Shadow Hoody
A few small additions help you stay prepared without weighing you down.
What to bring:
Performance takeaway: Preparedness keeps small issues from turning into bigger problems that slow you down.
Coach’s Gear Pick: onX Backcountry Navigation App