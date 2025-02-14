Skiing is an exhilarating full-body sport that delivers not just an exciting outdoor activity, but a remarkable workout as well. You’re not gliding down the slopes—skiing activates multiple muscle groups, boosts cardiovascular health, and sharpens your balance and coordination while torching calories. Depending on your size and skill level, you can burn an impressive 400 to 600 calories per hour but skiing injuries do occur no matter your level.

While skiing can help you maintain your fitness goals during the colder months and even aid in your growth as an athlete, the sport carries a high risk of ski accidents and injury. Each year, around 600,000 people suffer from skiing-related injuries. Although unwanted injuries can’t be avoided entirely, you can take simple measures to significantly reduce your risk of injury.

Ahead, Jonah Drescher, former U.S. ski team member, general manager at Christy Sports, and owner of Mind Muscle, shares his top tips for helping you avoid injuries on the slopes.

The Most Common Skiing Injuries and Why They Happen

It’s not surprising that knee injuries and concussions are the most common ski injuries, according to Drescher. “Minor muscle strains and small bruises or contusions often occur when skiers and snowboarders push themselves beyond their fitness levels.”

While skipping a warm-up is a sure way to increase the risk of injury, most ski injuries are typically caused by excessive speed that exceeds a skier’s ability. “Major injuries often occur when this speed is combined with an impact with solid objects, such as trees or rocks,” says Drescher. Another significant cause of injury is collisions between skiers or snowboarders, which usually happen when one or both individuals are out of control and going too fast.

Simple Ways to Protect Against Skiing Injuries

Preparing your body for skiing involves more than just being in shape. Drescher offers methods to strengthen and protect your body against injuries throughout the year and offers a safety check for your equipment and fitness level.

Check Your Equipment

Misfitted and un-tuned equipment means you are already starting at a disadvantage. Some things to consider when inspecting your equipment are age, wear and tear, and fit to your sizing and ability. Many people borrow equipment from a friend or relative that does not fit or is outdated (non-indemnified) and no longer safe. This can turn into lack of control when you get out on the hill.

Check your boots to ensure they fit correctly: “Boots should be snug and fit, tighter than regular footwear, and the bottoms should be in good condition without too much wear on the toes and heels,” says Drescher.

“Boots should be snug and fit, tighter than regular footwear, and the bottoms should be in good condition without too much wear on the toes and heels,” says Drescher. Look for Rust: Are the edges of your skis (or snowboard) dull or rusted? Does the bottom of your skis have gouges or scratches or look dry? If so, it’s best to avoid skiing until your equipment is up to standard. Drescher recommends visiting your local ski shop and talking with a professional to ensure you use safe equipment.

Don’t Skip the Warmup

Improve your performance and reduce the risk of injury by properly warming up before you suit up. Dynamic warm-ups allow blood flow to the muscles while aiding in light stretching. For five to ten minutes, perform these moves back-to-back: Leg swings, lateral leg swings, lunges, high knees, arm circles, butt kicks, jumping jacks, and trunk rotations.

Know Your Fitness Limits

Drescher emphasizes the importance of understanding your skills and fitness level when heading out to the slopes. By recognizing your abilities, you can stick to trails that are suitable for you without going in over your head. Knowing your fitness level also allows you to gauge how long you can ski and plan necessary breaks to remain fresh, hydrated, and energized.

Stretch More

Drescher says the most important element to add to your injury prevention checklist is a stretching routine. “This can be as simple as adding 15-30 minutes a day of full-body stretching at home, hot yoga or hot stretching classes two to three times per week,” he says. The pro skier adds that these activities can be mixed in with a strength and conditioning class, creating a well-rounded fitness level primed for the hills.

Have the Proper Gear

“Make sure you have the proper gear and equipment to be out in the elements,” Drescher says. This includes warm clothing, waterproof and weather-resistant jackets, pants, base layers, socks, helmets, and eye protection. “Mother nature can change quickly, and you must be ready for it.” Many ski resorts will have you park away from the base of the mountain. If this is the case, bringing a backpack or renting a locker at the base is a great preparation for changing conditions.

Add These Moves to Your Workouts

As with any active sport or activity, preparation is everything. “How we get our bodies ready for the ski day and ski season is a top priority for the skier in preventing injury,” says Drescher, who recommends adding core strength, stretching, and ballistic activity into your current fitness routine. Some of his favorite moves for building strength and stamina on the slopes include box jumps, planks, and bodyweight wall squats. Adding these moves into your current routine can aid in better control on the hills.

Quick Tips for Before, During, and After Skiing

Get a good night’s rest before heading up to the mountain.

Familiarizing yourself with the mountain’s layout before skiing will also contribute to a successful experience.

More injuries happen when we are tired at the end of the day. Don’t push your body to ski when fatigued, which can lead to injury.

Take a slow and easy warm-up run on the mountain to warm up your body before you ski.

Take breaks throughout the ski day to stay hydrated and have energy-boosting food.

If you have minor bumps and strains, Drescher recommends icing those areas in the evening for about 15 minutes (two to three rounds). “Heat feels good, but ice helps heal.” If you’re just sore, take advantage of that hot tub at your lodge.” If injured, ice is the best option.

Remember, while there’s no magical solution to completely prevent injuries, preparing thoroughly can make all the difference in ensuring a fantastic winter workout on the snowy slopes.