The gym is closed, and the walls around you are closing in; You’re in desperate need of some personal time away from it all. Doing outdoor activities is a great way to get back into shape and out of your daily quarantine routine.

As we try to flatten the curve as a community it’s important that we adhere to the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Keep six feet away from anyone;

Wear masks and gloves; and

Bring disinfectant for good measure.

Our priorities are our health no matter where we are in life. Everything else will fall into place when we focus on that. After all, you won’t be doing any activities if you catch the virus.

With that said, as public parks remain closed in some states, there are still a great number of outdoor activities to get your heart rate up. Being active is good for your mental and physical health. Studies have shown getting sunlight and fresh air improves your well-being. So whether you trek out into the forest on your own or take the family with you, make it a plan to take all the precautionary steps to keep yourself safe outside of the coronavirus.

When you do hit the trails make sure you’re familiar with the path, if not make sure you have a map and that the trails are well marked. If you plan on hitting the waters, make sure you have all the necessary equipment to stay afloat. If you do plan on venturing on your own it’s always a good idea to tell someone beforehand. It’s easy to forget that dead zones still exists and getting reception may not be possible.

So get out of your old routine and get outdoors. Hit the refresh button on your old life and enjoy the obstacles that Mother Nature has created for us. Put your strength, stamina, fearlessness and determination to the ultimate test.