With over 100 bikini beauties signed on to compete, the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships – presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy- will undoubtedly be bigger and better than ever. So it seemed only fitting that the Official FLEX Bikini Model Search After Party would be the biggest and best post-Olympia bash in Sin City!

Located on the 64th floor of the ultra-swanky The Hotel at Mandalay Bay , MIX Lounge will play host to the official FLEX Bikini Model Search after party, presented by promoter extraordinaire Jason Dhir. Hundreds of models, athletes and celebrities in the bodybuilding industry are expected to turn out for this can't-miss event! Rub elbows with the elite, and – if you're lucky – you just may have your picture taken with one of our beautiful FLEX Bikini Models and appear in an upcoming issue of FLEX magazine!

But that's not all! Supplement giant ALR Industries pumps the volume up another decibel by hosting their post-Olympia blowout at MIX Lounge as well.

This is without a doubt one you won't want to miss, as the FLEX Bikini Models turn the heat up to unbearable levels at MIX Lounge in Las Vegas on Saturday night!

A limited number of tickets to this exclusive event will be available. Stop by the FLEX booth at the Olympia Expo for more information.

OFFICIAL FLEX BIKINI MODEL SEARCH AFTER PARTY

WHAT: The Official FLEX Bikini Model Search After Party

WHERE: MIX Lounge, at The Hotel

WHEN: Saturday, September 26

TIME: 11 pm to close

WHO: FLEX Bikini Models, IFBB Pro Athletes and More!

FOR TICKETS: Stop by the FLEX booth at the Olympia Expo

DOWNLOAD THE FLYER HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!