She used to run the hurdles and throw a javelin. These days, Vietnamese beauty Tianna Ta spends her time avoiding dangerous catering spreads on movie sets in order to keep her flawless physique in check. She admits that she doesn't worry about her "legs or bottom," saying that she'd rather spend time training her arms and abs. Well, she must be doing something right. Our gallery of web-exclusive images is evidence enough of that.
SNAPSHOT:
Birthdate: November 5, 1981
Birthplace: Vietnam
Current Residence: Worcester, Massachusetts
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 112
Occupation: Model
Website: www.tiannata.com