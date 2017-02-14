10 Reasons You're Losing Your Hair

Maybe you notice a widening part or found a few extra strands in your baseball cap, but however you first notice your hair is thinning, it’s always a painful moment. It’s not just you: By the age 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of hair loss, according to the American Hair Loss Association, and by the age 50 about 85% of men have significantly thinning hair. It starts earlier than you would guess: About 25% of men who suffer from it start losing their hair before they turn 21. While you can’t control your genes, you can control your lifestyle. Glynis Ablon, MD, FAAD, Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA, and Dove Men+Care consulting dermatologist, shares 10 reasons you’re losing you hair—and how save your strands.

