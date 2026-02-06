Dorian Yates created one of the all-time best bodybuilding physiques of the ’90s with an attention to detail that saw him present the total package on stage. “The Shadow” sported shoulders, biceps, chest, back, and legs that were the envy of many of his rivals, but despite the six-time Mr Olympia’s extensive list of exercises during those “blood and guts” workout sessions, the champ never targeted his forearms directly, instead choosing to work this muscle group into his quest for building mass in other areas. Fortunately, in a recent Instagram post, the big man shared his method.

Why Forearms Are One of the Hardest Muscle Groups to Grow

Genetics plays a part in our muscle size and ability to grow, but the forearms are particularly difficult areas to target because they are packed with dozens of small, overlapping muscles. These include the brachioradialis, the side muscle that lines up with the thumb, the flexors that run down the palm side, and the extensors that cover the top. Then there’s the pronators and supinators, controlling the rotation of the forearm, leading to more muscle towards the elbow. And, for good measure, there’s also the radial and ulnar deviators for side-to-side wrist movement.

Since each forearm muscle has a different purpose, hitting them all with one simple exercise is often a losing game, but Dorian Yates was able to take a bicep move, and build 19-inch forearms by extending his range of motion and concentrating on technique.

How Dorian Yates Built 19-Inch Forearms Without Direct Training

“I never trained forearms, which is interesting isn’t it?” reveals Yates, who says he never went into an exercise with the full purpose of pounding his lower arm muscles. And yet, he did so while working his biceps. That’s because as Yates repped his dumbbell bicep curls, the Olympia legend worked his forearms into the process. While it’s true that the biceps are the main muscles worked during curls, the shoulder and forearms are also engaged.

To fire up his forearms, Yates explains that he would work his lower arm muscles by concentrating on the bottom part of the descent and ascent of each curl, twisting the wrists and working his grip. This extended form and range of motion served to put greater load on his forearms and provided a deeper stretch. “Even, like, on pull-downs and rows, I’d use straps, but you’re still really gripping, and sometimes, like after bicep (curls), I couldn’t even move my fingers properly,” recalls the legendary bodybuilder. “So, obviously the forearms are really activated during those exercises.”

Be more like Dorian Yates: Next time you find yourself in any pulling exercise that requires a strong grip, don’t forget to work those forearms.

To follow Dorian Yates on Instagram, click here.