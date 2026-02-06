If you ask many members of the United States Armed Forces to recall the moment that they realized their lives changed forever, a common answer would be when they took the oath to swear or affirm in part that they will “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Many American leaders will also tell you that while they may retire from the military someday, there is no expiration date on that oath. That means they find ways to continue honoring that oath. Retired Army Sergeant First Class Latoya Greene’s career ended in November 2024, but her commitment to doing her part in making America better is as strong on this day as it was the day she took her oath.

“For most of us, we spent more time in the military than out of it,” Greene shared. “We have the ability to make those around us better. That doesn’t stop.”

Greene was a native of Florida but relocated to Georgia during her childhood. She joined the Army on June 9, 2004. Like many Americans, Greene joined the military to change the course of her life, sharing that she was in a bad home situation prior to starting her career in service.

“I just joined to run away from that situation. That was it.”

Despite not having a sports background, Greene found that basic training wasn’t as challenging as she thought it would be. A highlight of her career that she is very proud of was becoming a drill sergeant because she could directly impact new recruits that were coming in for the same reasons she did.

“When I came in, I had trauma and low self-esteem,” she admitted. “So, when new soldiers came in, I could see that in other young soldiers. They were homeless, running away from something, and I could boost them up.

She concluded, “Being a drill sergeant for three years was definitely the highlight of my career because I could impact so many people at one time. That was amazing to me.”

Greene’s unique experience as someone that both needed led as well as leading others is a testament that other young people that are trying to find their own ways out of adverse situations could look to the military not only as a way to change their own lives but

positively impact others as well. That is, as long as you’re willing to put into it what you hope to get out of it.

“I was looking for discipline and structure. Once I started holding myself accountable and understanding, I saw how it can work. If you look for the negative, you’ll find it. If you look for the positive, you’ll get that too. It’s up to you to decide how long you last.”

Changing Standards

Greene has impacted many soldiers that were under her leadership directly, but she also made a great difference for many servicemembers she didn’t cross paths with. This was thanks to her efforts in changing the required standards

Greene was always able to maintain the physical demands that came with the PT tests, but the powerlifter was both literally and figuratively built different. The Army had changed the standards of testing to include weights, which was one aspect where she thrived. During the trial phase, Greene was working with a 19-year-old soldier who failed the measurement or “tape” portion. She told Greene she was undergoing a juice fast for a week to pass.

“I had no problem doing what I needed to do with saunas and dieting to make tape, but this girl was not going to make it. There was no need for these toxic behaviors when there was nothing wrong with her body.”

Greene put in a petition to change the standards and made herself the face of it. She felt she could withstand any potential pressure or backlash that could have come from it. She faced plenty of it but ultimately came out on the winning side. In 2023, the policy was updated that those who could score high enough on the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) wouldn’t be subject to tape or bodyfat testing because of how muscle mass can affect body mass index (BMI). She was much closer to the end of her career than the beginning, but Greene stood tall and impacted many that entered service going forward.

“To see them benefit from the change, that is why you do what you do as a leader. That was my legacy.”

Supporting Veterans

Greene’s career came to a close in November 2024, but she was honored earlier that year by being inducted into the U.S. Army Women’s Hall of Fame. For someone that entered service for the purpose of serving, she was proud that she was deemed worthy of being recognized for her contributions.

“I wasn’t looking for credit, but a woman I never met before reached out and said that she wrote in to support inducting me. For me to be inducted to do something just because it was the right thing to do, it was an amazing feeling.”

Greene is now living the life of a veteran, but she understands the importance of advocating service. She and many veterans like her indirectly serve as walking billboards for the branches they represented. Greene felt that her next contribution could be helping veterans either get back in shape or stay in shape so they can remain healthy, strong, and show future generations of Americans what the best of the best are supposed to be.

“I do free workouts for veterans, and I even bring the equipment,” Greene shared. “Many people in the military loved PT but hadn’t done it for years. If I can get them moving again, it can help them physically and mentally because of the camaraderie.”

The benefit is a two-way street because while the veterans are improving, Greene sees herself actively making a difference and still being a leader. She also serves as a motivational speaker, which includes going to prisons to talk to veterans and reminding them that while they may have made mistakes, they aren’t forgotten. Greene’s words weigh heavier than those of many others because of her experiences. Like the actual weights she lifts, she showed she’s strong enough to carry it. Greene vows to continue showing people what they are capable of as well while putting the pressure on to prove it to themselves.

“If one person can change something that hasn’t been changed in 30 years, you can definitely stand on what you believe in.”

Greene’s Workout Challenge For Veterans

Greene helps veterans get in better shape, including those that show up to her workout classes in person. She may not be able to reach every veteran individually but chose to share a workout for those that also want to honor themselves and America by taking on the same workout program she would provide if they were in front of her.

The workout starts with 100 total meters of jogging, lateral stepping, backwards, and toe touches. Greene has veterans do 50 meters down and back for each of these. She then has them perform the following circuit of exercises for 60 seconds each.

Dumbbell Curls

Step Ups or Box Jumps

Icky Shuffle with a rope ladder (You can do lateral steps up and back if you don’t have a rope ladder.)

Plank or Toe Touches (Touch your toe with the opposite hand.)

Greene said, “I will have them do that for two rounds, and that is the whole workout.”

To learn more about Greene, you can go to her website and follow her on Instagram

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.