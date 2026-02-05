Ja’Marr Chase may be one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, but that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with where he’s at physically.

“I feel blessed for what I was able to do this season and the records I hit,” says Chase, who recently partnered with Fabletics to launch an athletic line, which also includes GridTech pieces. “But I’m already thinking about next year. Each season is a chance to push harder, go bigger, do better, and that progress starts in the offseason.’

Chase and his Cincinnati Bengals finished the 2025-2026 season with a disappointing 6-11 record, resulting in a third-place finish in the AFC North. While quarterback Joe Burrow’s toe injury, which kept him for nine games, seemed to be a large contributor to the team missing this year’s playoffs, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver has already begun making changes in his training plan already to get even stronger ahead of next season.

The Workout Strategy Behind Chase’s Explosive Speed

“I rarely stick to one workout, as my role on the field requires explosive speed and agility,” says Chase. “There’s always weights involved. Always cardio. But by constantly changing it up, I’m training my body to be prepared for the unexpected. It’s always about getting better at everything I do. From old drills to new ones, just pushing harder, all while having fun.”

When it comes to getting motivated in the gym, the fifth-year veteran does have one teammate he favors to help push him to his max potential—and with good reason.

“Tee [Higgins], for sure,” Chase says of his fellow wide receiver. “We’re always pushing each other to work harder. We want to be the best receiving duo in the NFL.”

During the off-season, Chase focuses on maintaining what he’s already built on the field while also allowing his muscles to recover.

“I’m very focused on body work,” explains Chase. “I get massages and dry needling. Recovery work is an important part of how I keep my body performing week after week.”

“I do more conditioning in the off season,” Chase continues. “Things like high intensity cardio, heavier weights. During the season, I’m more focused on how to keep up my energy and performance week-to-week. The offseason is always a good time to give my body time off and let it heal. I’m grateful for that break, but disappointed that that break started a month earlier this year. But we’ll be back next year, ready to go and hungrier than ever.”

Ja’Marr Chase’s Game-Day Nutrition and Pre-Game Fuel

The 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year’s nutritional routine is all a part of the recipe to his overall success, too.

“Pre-game, I keep it pretty low-key, but make sure it’s enough to fuel me to be on the field for a few hours,” says Chase. “A peanut butter and jelly sandwich can do the trick. It’s always about consistency before the game. Post-game, I like to treat myself with something really satisfying. A good burger always hits the spot.”

Mental Preparation: The Music That Gets Chase Game-Ready

Chase gets his head right by following the same pre-game rituals consistently since his college days at LSU.

“I always listen to music,” says Chase. “There are songs I always have to listen to before playing that hype me up, like Future, Kodak [Black’s] “News Or Something” [and] “Wrap Up,” and then the main one, Lul Tys’ “Straight Bars.” I’ve been listening to these songs right before I go on the field since college.” Comment end

Looking good is just as important to Chase as feeling good, his gamedays and gym sessions are looking more stylish and feeling more comfortable than ever.

“’I’m very into fashion and style, so what I wear is really important to me,” says Chase of his partnership. “What I like about Fabletics is that their clothes not only feel good, but they perform and look good too. It’s the perfect mix of fashion and fitness. I’m really proud of this collab and excited for people to get to try the new GridTech. I tested it a lot before launch, and it’s perfect for light training days because it locks in heat to keep muscles loose while still being lightweight.”

“I sent stuff to my teammates and friends. It was crazy to see people I know wearing something that I helped create. Everyone loved the collection, especially the graphic designs we did that were inspired by my life. That was very meaningful and special.