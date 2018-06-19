'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know In July 2018

1. Watch: 'Skyscraper'

With everything from igniting the WWE to reigniting the Fast and Furious franchise on his resume, Dwayne Johnson seems to have done it all. And then you glimpse a movie trailer where he’s a “glorified security guard” battling to save his family from terrorists in the world’s tallest building. You get goosebumps as he dodges helicopter gunfire, sprints across a beam, and leaps an unholy gap toward the enflamed structure, somehow ending up suspended only by a cable attached to his prosthetic left leg. And you think, “Damn, now I gotta see Skyscraper.”

In theaters July 13