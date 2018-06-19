'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know In July 2018
Here are the things to keep an eye on this July.
by Steve Mazzucchi
We've rounded up the books, movies, and fitness gear that should be on every fit guy's radar this July.
1. Watch: 'Skyscraper'
With everything from igniting the WWE to reigniting the Fast and Furious franchise on his resume, Dwayne Johnson seems to have done it all. And then you glimpse a movie trailer where he’s a “glorified security guard” battling to save his family from terrorists in the world’s tallest building. You get goosebumps as he dodges helicopter gunfire, sprints across a beam, and leaps an unholy gap toward the enflamed structure, somehow ending up suspended only by a cable attached to his prosthetic left leg. And you think, “Damn, now I gotta see Skyscraper.”
In theaters July 13
2. Read: 'The Hot Body Diet'
A fitness model doesn’t garner 13 million Instagram followers and the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers without one kickass physique—and the regimen to match. With input from certified health coach Dr. Samar Yorde, Venezuelan beauty Michelle Lewin’s new book divulges the diet and exercise secrets she employs to keep jaw-droppingly toned and strong all year long. She had us at hola.
Having perfected slick, low-maintenance commuter bikes, Priority Bicycles levels up with the all-new, all-road 600. Highlights include a Pinion gearbox designed by former Porsche engineers to offer a greater gear range than that of a 30-speed mountain bike, balanced weight distribution for superior handling, built-in lights, and a super-smooth, grease-free Gates Carbon Drive. Translation: There’s no better ride for rediscovering the joy of pedaling.
Yes, cycling’s biggest event has had its share of doping controversies. And yes, last year’s winner, four-time champ Chris Froome, is currently embroiled in one. You've still gotta give these guys props for covering more than 2,000 miles over three weeks, burning as many as 7,000 calories per day in the mountain stages. If watching them toil doesn’t provide motivation for your next cardio day, sacre bleu, what will?
July 7-29, NBC Sports Gold
5. Learn: Think of the Children
Need another reason to sweat it out? According to a study published in the journal Cell Reports, being physically and mentally active may enable fathers to pass enhanced learning ability on to their kids. German researchers, pitting active mice dads against caged mice dads (bear with us), uncovered evidence for epigenetics (the emerging science of altering gene expression without altering DNA), as the offspring of the active dads showed “enhanced synaptic plasticity and learning ability.” Bottom line: If you want brighter kids, get your butt to the gym.
6. Wear: Wiley X Saint
If your go-to cardio modes lean aggressive (trail running, mountain biking, rock climbing), your eyewear should, too. Enter Wiley X. Founded by a military vet and beloved by Special Forces types, the company makes shades that can take a bullet. No, really. The Saint’s Shatterproof Selenite Polycarbonate Lenses meet rigorous ballistic, high velocity, and mass impact standards. In other words, they’ll be looking good and going strong long after your workout leaves you in a puddle.