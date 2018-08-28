Matthew Leete / Getty

Edge

'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know in September 2018

As we speed toward September, here's what's on our minds.

by
Matthew Leete / Getty
View Gallery (6)

With so many fitness-minded products and events in the mainstream, it can be difficult to sort through for the best of the best to complement your fit lifestyle. Luckily, we did the grunt work for you and rounded up the books, events, and products that should be on every fit guy's radar this month.

'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know in September 2018
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 6
close
1 of 6
Erica Schultz
Attend: The 2018 Olympia

There are so many burning questions surrounding this year’s Olympia. Such as: Will Phil Heath capture his eighth Sandow to tie the record for the most ever...or will the new fan-judging element give last year’s runner-up, Big Ramy, an edge? Will Figure O queen Cydney Gillon defend her crown against two-time winner Latorya Watts and two-time Arnold champ Candice Lewis-Carter? And most important, will you smell what The Rock is cooking? Hop a plane to Joe Weider’s Olympia Weekend—brought to you by Midway Labs—in Las Vegas and find out!

Speaking of Midway Labs, be sure to check out the Midway booth (No. 500) at the Olympia Expo on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where it’ll be introducing O fans to its Military Trail supplement line. While you’re at it, keep an eye out for a FLEX special issue (also brought to you by Midway Labs), complete with features on the history of bodybuilding, the best bodybuilders who never won the O, and more.

Sept. 13-16; get your tickets at mrolympia.com.

2 of 6
Courtesy Image
Read: 'The Spartan Way'

New York Times bestselling author Joe De Sena built the globe-spanning Spartan Race empire, and now he’s out to whip you into mental and physical warrior shape—in 36 days!—with time-tested tenets dating back to ancient Greece. Don’t think simple eating, smart training, resilience, and commitment will get you ripped? Have you seen those dudes in 300? 

$19.58; amazon.com

3 of 6
Kimberley French / 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Watch: 'The Predator'

No, the latest installment of the unkillable franchise doesn’t feature Arnold. However, it is directed by ’80s action auteur Shane Black, who wrote Lethal Weapon, and stars a new breed of beefed-up commandos, including Logan’s Boyd Holbrook and Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes. But here’s what really matters: This flick introduces one gigantic Predator. Between ripping out other predators’ spines, this guy’s been getting his lifts in, big time.

In theaters Sept. 14

4 of 6
Courtesy Image
Buy: FITT Cube

You could fill a parking garage with all the “revolutionary” do-everything workout products to come and go over the years. And yet this fitness Swiss Army knife still caught our attention. The Kickstarter-funded FITT Cube boasts 100-plus exercises covering everything from plyometrics and stair-stepping to core work and resistance training. Whether you can do them well with it remains to be seen, but we like the idea. 

£149.99 (about $200); kickstarter.com

5 of 6
Elsa / Getty
Watch: 2018 NFL Season

After shocking the world—or at least New England—with their 41-33 Super Bowl upset, the Eagles kick off against the Falcons on September 6 (8:20 p.m. EST, NBC). We’re stoked to see them back in action, not to mention fierce defensive disrupters like JJ Watt, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald, the (seemingly) ageless Tom Brady and Adonis-like Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, potentially the thunder to Odell Beckham’s lightning.

Starts Sept. 6

6 of 6
Christopher Kimmel / Getty
Learn: Weights Crush Depression

That’s the conclusion of a comprehensive new review published in JAMA Psychiatry. While plenty of research supports the mood-boosting effects of exercise in general, this one examined 33 experiments specifically targeting strength training and depression and found that, regardless of age or gender, pumping iron two to five times a week consistently curtailed depression symptoms. So hey, hit the gym not just for your body, but for your mind, too. 

Top Shortcuts To A Leaner Midsection
'M&F' Radar: 6 Things to Know in Sept. 2018
Vin Diesel’s top 5 most badass roles of all time
Vin Diesel’s Top 5 Most Badass Roles of All Time
5 Experts Talk Steroids and Bodybuilding
5 Experts Talk Steroids and Bodybuilding
Next Gallery
Comments