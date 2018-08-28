'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know in September 2018

Attend: The 2018 Olympia

There are so many burning questions surrounding this year’s Olympia. Such as: Will Phil Heath capture his eighth Sandow to tie the record for the most ever...or will the new fan-judging element give last year’s runner-up, Big Ramy, an edge? Will Figure O queen Cydney Gillon defend her crown against two-time winner Latorya Watts and two-time Arnold champ Candice Lewis-Carter? And most important, will you smell what The Rock is cooking? Hop a plane to Joe Weider’s Olympia Weekend—brought to you by Midway Labs—in Las Vegas and find out!

Speaking of Midway Labs, be sure to check out the Midway booth (No. 500) at the Olympia Expo on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where it’ll be introducing O fans to its Military Trail supplement line. While you’re at it, keep an eye out for a FLEX special issue (also brought to you by Midway Labs), complete with features on the history of bodybuilding, the best bodybuilders who never won the O, and more.

Sept. 13-16; get your tickets at mrolympia.com.