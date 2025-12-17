What would the ’90s have been like without destroying your fingers, furiously tapping those buttons to beat your buddies, while playing Street Fighter II on the Nintendo? The Street Fighter franchise, which came into being with an original arcade game in 1987, became a phenomenon when the sequel became a hit with games console owners around the world, and has since spawned several spinoffs, including action figures, lunch boxes, and even a 1994 movie starring Jean Claude Van Damme (as Guile). But with a rebooted movie set to strike the screens in 2026, a new teaser and a glimpse of its epic cast are bringing back memories of the great days of our youth, featuring Tab Clear cola, Hulkamania running wild, and the joy of throwing a virtual fireball towards Player 2.

What is the Plot of the New Street Fighter Movie?

If it matters to you, there is actually a storyline behind the stunts! Set in 1993, Ryu and Ken are recruited by the mysterious Chun-Li to enter the brutal World Warrior Tournament but soon find themselves part of a deadly conspiracy that forces them to turn on one another and face the demons of their past. With that out of the way, let’s fight!

Breakdown of ‘Street Fighter’ (2026) Main Cast

Excitingly, an impressive cast has been lined up to replicate the boxing, wrestling, martial arts, and magic of the eclectic Street Fighter characters and suitably, they come from many different worlds.

Ryu: Andrew Koji (British actor and martial artist)

Andrew Koji (British actor and martial artist) Ken: Noah Centineo (American actor and model)

Noah Centineo (American actor and model) Joe: Alexander Volkanovski (Australian MMA competitor)

Alexander Volkanovski (Australian MMA competitor) Dan Hibiki: Andrew Schulz (American actor and comedian)

Andrew Schulz (American actor and comedian) Chun-Li: Callina Liang (Canadian actor)

Callina Liang (Canadian actor) Guile: Cody Rhodes (American pro wrestler)

Cody Rhodes (American pro wrestler) Balrog: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (American actor and rapper)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (American actor and rapper) M. Bison: David Dastmalchian (American actor and writer)

David Dastmalchian (American actor and writer) Don Sauvage: Eric André (American actor and comedian)

Eric André (American actor and comedian) E. Honda: Hirooki Goto (Japanese pro wrestler)

Hirooki Goto (Japanese pro wrestler) Blanka: Jason Momoa (American actor and film producer)

Jason Momoa (American actor and film producer) Akuma: Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i (pro wrestler)

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i (pro wrestler) Cammy: Mel Jarnson (Thai-Australian actor)

Mel Jarnson (Thai-Australian actor) Zangief: Olivier Richters (Dutch bodybuilder and actor)

Olivier Richters (Dutch bodybuilder and actor) Vega: Orville Peck (South African country musician)

Orville Peck (South African country musician) Juli: Rayna Vallandingham (American martial artist and actor)

Rayna Vallandingham (American martial artist and actor) Dhalsim: Vidyut Jammwal (Indian martial artist and actor)

Watch the ‘Street Fighter’ teaser

Unveiled by Paramount Pictures at the recent Game Awards, you can get a sneak peak of all the action below.

Fans React to the New ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Preview

With generally positive reviews on YouTube, thanks in no small part to some much-needed nostalgia, fans have taken to the comments section to praise the casting and style of the upcoming movie. “I’m glad they leaned into the over-the-top stupid, looks great,” commented one happy user. “Whoever thought of giving it the ‘Scott Pilgrim” esque feel deserves a raise,” observed another.

Some viewers of the teaser were bowled over by Alex Voklanovski’s bleach blond hair, while others were quick to acknowledge WWE’s “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. “Vidyut is killing in that look of Dhalsim,” commented yet another fan. But perhaps one YouTuber summed it up best: “This is so stupid… I’ll take 12 please.”

The highly anticipated Street Fighter movie will hit screens in October 2026, giving you plenty of time to dust off those control pad combinations.