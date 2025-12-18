A fifth-place finish isn’t typically the mark of a comeback for two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch. Yet after an uncharacteristically winless year—only his third since 2011—capping the season with his strongest performance at the NASCAR Championships this past November provided “Rowdy” with a much-needed boost heading into 2026.

Busch twice knows the thrill of raising the Bill France Cup, having claimed NASCAR’s top prize in both 2015 and 2019. Watching Kyle Larson take the trophy this year may have stung, but finishing the season fit, healthy, and motivated at age 40 became a silver lining for the driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy Camaro.

With only three top-five finishes and a career-low 21st in points, Busch now faces the challenge of leveraging his 20-plus years of experience to get back on top. He’s ready for the challenge both on the track and in the gym

“We’ve been here long enough that we’re accustomed to it,” Busch says of NASCAR’s demanding 38-week season. “You get used to the long races, the relentless schedule, and the toll it takes. That experience really helps you maintain your stamina and focus.”

Adaptability and endurance have been the cornerstones of Kyle Busch’s success and longevity. Whether working with new members of the Richard Childress Racing team or rejuvenating his health through a partnership with Gameday Men’s Health, Busch aims to leverage his 20-plus years of NASCAR experience while picking up new skills and insights this offseason. “Every time I would get into the next division, the races were 100 or 200 laps longer,” Busch says. “So you would get both physically and mentally exhausted halfway through a race. Now, doing this as long as I’ve been doing it, I feel fine. Us older guys have an advantage over some of the younger guys because we’re accustomed to this.”

Kyle Busch’s Relentless Routine Never Stops

For Kyle Busch, offseasons are a myth when you have a family—even the day after his No. 8 Chevy is parked until February’s Daytona 500. For now, supporting his son Brexton’s budding racing career has kept him busy. When not helping Brexton, Busch remains behind the wheel himself, always in pursuit of a competitive edge.

“I’m always doing something with a race car,” Busch says. “Brexton has more dirt racing events, so we’re often doing indoor dirt races together.”

Busch has also adapted to NASCAR’s shifting landscape. Last year’s rule change reduced pre-race group practice to just 25 minutes—a sharp contrast to the hours once allowed. This means offseason communication with his Childress crew is vital. The arrival of new crew chief Jim Pohlman adds another layer of preparation. “You have to show up totally prepared and on the same page with your crew chief,” Busch explains. “It’s a fresh opportunity, but we’ll need plenty of shop time to get in sync with each other.”

Each season is a fresh test, and after a tough year, Busch knows his training has to be on par with or even surpass that of top-tier Cup competition like Larson and 2023 Cup winner Ryan Blaney—a standard he’s met 63 times in Victory Lane.

While he still hits the gym, Busch now emphasizes endurance training to prepare for up to 38 grueling 500-mile contests over the course of a nearly 10-month season. “Controlling my heart rate is the biggest thing,” he says. “But even the longest gym workout only lasts an hour. Four hours in a race car is a whole different animal—you only build that stamina through experience or, maybe, long cycling sessions. I don’t always have the time for that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Busch (@rowdybusch)

A Partnership Built on Performance

When Kyle Busch needs extra motivation, he relies on a host of partnerships—with his wife, Samantha, at the top of the list. She ensures he stays consistent with his workouts, even when time is short. “She’s a huge workout fanatic—she’s in the gym every day,” he says. Their shared commitment keeps Busch sharp, both in the weight room and in front of the social media cameras.

Another key partner is Gameday Men’s Health. Busch and Samantha brought playful humor to a recent viral ad campaign, using their chemistry to shine a light on the importance of wellness on and off the racetrack. Nutrition is also front and center, thanks to support from Starkist.

“Samantha’s made it with some celery and some ranch dressing over it. So it comes out really good,” Busch says, highlighting how healthy options fit seamlessly into family life.

Busch hopes these changes and re-imagined commitment off the track will result in another trophy-hoisting celebration come next November in Miami.

“The better I am and the more in tune we are with one another, then we kind of know what each other’s thinking,” Busch adds. “Thinking a little bit ahead and having the next steps already ready in our minds when we come to the races is going to help for sure.”