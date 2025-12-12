The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re like everyone else, you are going crazy thinking about the gifts you need to dish out to your loved ones, gym partners and office mates. Oh, how overwhelming it can all seem. But what better way to show your friends and family you care than to seek out thoughtful gifts that promote health and nutrition. You know, the goodies that can help anyone crush their fitness goals, eat well, and stay healthy all year long. Sounds good, but where to start?

If you’re determined to give something a lot more thoughtful than a box of After Eight, use this carefully curated gift guide for all budgets as your cheat sheet for the perfect dietitian-approved food-related gifts to dole out this holiday season. Nothing here is going to be sent to the return pile.

Wild Alaskan Company Wild Combo Gift Box

There is nothing fishy about what is in this box of protein. The gift box features 12 portions of wild-caught, Alaskan fish—salmon, halibut, cod, and pollock. Sustainable, ultra-nutritious, and delicious. The seafood portions will be delivered frozen to your lucky recipient, but they are carefully chilled down so there is no loss of quality. Go ahead and order a second one for yourself.

Starting at $155, go to wildalaskacompany.com

Bob’s Red Mill Protein & Waffle Mix

A perfect edible gift for the breakfast lover in your life. The mix is made with whey and pea protein to give a stack of flapjacks 16g of protein in a serving. It also includes whole wheat flour, so it is a source of valuable whole-grain, which is not the case for most pancake mixes on the market. And all that is required to make fluffy pancakes is to stir together the mix with water – a morning glory, indeed. Maybe your friend will invite you over for a protein-packed breakfast.

Starting at $9, go to amazon.com

Beast Go Cordless

Most people have a blender, but not like this one. This cordless, rechargeable machine is a personal blender with some muscle. Despite its hand-held size, it effortlessly blends ice and frozen fruit, so no more frozen nuggets floating in protein shakes. And it does so without the piercing noise of some personal blenders. It’s svelte enough to easily fit into gym bags or carry-on luggage, so people can blend up muscle-making drinks nearly anywhere. The Airbnb rental lacks a blender. Now, that is not a problem. The real danger here is that the full-sized blender will start gathering dust. Plus, you can choose from several fun colors based on what you think your giftee will be most jazzed about.

$114, go to thebeast.com

Javvy Protein Coffee

The perfect solution for anyone who loves their coffee and protein powder. Each bag contains a dynamic duo of whey protein and Arabica instant coffee – yes, you can have your caffeine fix and build muscle at the same time. There is also a prebiotic to support gut health. It can be served both warm and as an iced coffee. What’s unique is that this coffee drink contains no added sugar. A Starbucks sugar bomb this is not. Available in a range of great flavors, including mocha and tiramisu, so be sure to gift a few bags of this better brew.

$35.95 (with subscription), go to javvycoffee.com

Equip Prime Protein Peanut Butter

Equip’s next-level Prime Protein makes use of beef isolate as its base, offering a clean, whole-food derived 20 grams of protein per scoop. That makes it free of any potential stomach-churning protein sources. The peanut flour helps make a protein shake taste like everyone’s favorite spread. And the sea salt adds a pleasant, tempered saltiness. The powder manages to mix seamlessly into smoothies, yogurt, oats, or even baking, without any strange aftertaste. Yes, not all protein powders are created equal.

$54.39 (with subscription), go to equipfoods.com

Force of Nature Big ‘Ol Beef Box

The brand says, “better meat makes for better gifts.” How true that is. Well, maybe not for your vegan friends. This gift box of red meat contains a delicious mix of grass-fed and grass-finished steaks and ground meat from American ranches practicing regenerative agriculture. In other words, no feedlot meat here. Cuts include ribeye, tenderloin, and NY strip, all of which are likely more nutrient-dense than the standard shrink-wrapped meat at the supermarket. This will leave anyone thinking about braving the elements to fire up the grill.

$220, go to forceofnature.com

IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials

Few supplements are more comprehensive than this one, and anyone you gift this to will be flattered that you are looking out for their health. The powder contains a huge mix of vitamins and minerals in useful amounts, antioxidants, greens, adaptogen mushrooms, amino acids, probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and CoQ10 for cardiovascular health. It’s like a multivitamin on steroids. The NSF certification is a guarantee the product has what is advertised and is not laced with contaminants. And the slight tart, berry flavor assures that it doesn’t taste like taking medicine.

$112 (one-time purchase), go to im8health.com

David Blueberry Pie Bars

Wrap up a box of these for anyone hungry for more protein. The viral protein bar with over-the-top marketing named after Michelangelo’s David statue (hence the gold packaging and “perfection” positioning), have macros that everyone has been gabbing about: 28 grams of protein and only 150 calories. And despite being so stingy in calories, these bars are an impressive size. The bar’s protein system includes milk protein isolate, collagen, whey protein concentrate, and egg white, so definitely a protein makeup that can help with any muscle-making efforts. Food purists, however, will wish that the bars contained actual blueberries. The texture is cookie dough-like, but the bar tastes more like berry pie when nuked for a few seconds. If you are feeling extra generous, you can build a bundle of four boxes and score yourself a free one for the effort.

$35.10 (with subscription), go to davidprotein.com

Hydroflask Shaker Bottle

Most plastic shaker bottles suck. This one bucks the trend. The insulated bottle will keep anything that people shake up cold for up to 24 hours and the leakproof technology the company is lauded for assures there are no unfortunate kitchen messes. The 24-ounce holding capacity means fighting for space won’t be an issue. It can also be used to house frosty blended smoothies or even warm drinks like coffee. And it’s hard to look past the fat that this is a colorful shaker bottle that looks cool.

$26.21, go to hydroflask.com

Maui Nui Meat Sticks

Help a special person in your life snack their way to more muscle. A far cry from Slim Jim, these meaty sticks are sourced from Mauiʻs wild harvested Axis deer, which is largely considered an invasive species there. Each venison stick contains 9-10g of protein for 60 calories or less, with only a single gram of fat. Yes, those Maui beasts supply very lean meat, but still manage to deliver great flavor. The starter pack includes 6 original and 6 peppered sticks and a splurge you are sure to be thanked warmly for.

$39, go to maunuivenison.com

Death Wish Coffee Co. Triple Threat Coffee Bundle

The ideal gift for the coffee aficionado in your life. This trio contains a 1-pound bag of each medium, dark, and espresso roast, either pre-ground or whole bean. Naturally higher caffeine content robusta beans are mixed with arabica beans to produce brews that deliver a jolt and are full-flavored. Complex, rich and smooth all at once. The coffee is both certified organic and Fair Trade.

$54.99, go to deathwishcoffee.com