Upgrade your activewear wardrobe and embrace cozy comfort this new year! Whether you’re crushing high-intensity workouts, lounging at home, or running errands in style, we’ve rounded up some amazing apparel that prioritizes both function and comfort. From moisture-wicking fabrics and breathable designs to luxuriously soft loungewear and versatile essentials, you’re sure to find pieces that will inspire you to move more and feel your best in 2025.