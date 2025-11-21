Reebok may have a storied heritage that dates back to 1895, but the brand’s dedication to athletic footwear seems as fresh as ever, with endurance athletes like Christian Harris often opting to compete in the company’s FloatZig sneakers to crush CrossFit and Hyrox competitions. When it comes to his training, however, Harris is putting his best foot forward with Reebok’s new Nano X5 Edge training shoe in order to prime himself for success. M&F wanted to find out why.

“The Nano X5 Edge feels dialed-in,” says Harris, a member of the “Move Fast Lift Heavy’ CrossFit team and multiple first place winning singles competitor in regional events. “It’s streamlined, stable, and has that locked-in fit you want when you’re pushing intensity. It’s everything people already love about the Nano, but feels smoother and more supportive when the workout gets tough. You can lift, run short distances, jump—really whatever the session calls for — and the shoe keeps up.”

Christian Harris says the Nano X5 Edge is ‘built for the athlete who does a bit of everything’

While the FloatZig remains a favorite for those farther, cardio heavy runs, the Nano X5 Edge features some heavy specs for shorter sprints and heavy lifting. “The Edge crushes anything hybrid,” says Harris. “Heavy squats and deadlifts feel grounded with the stability through the midsole and heel. Sled pushes, box jumps, and lunges all feel smooth because the shoe stays responsive. And for sessions that mix in conditioning work, it transitions way better than a typical training shoe. It’s built for the athlete who does a bit of everything — which is exactly how I train.”

Reebok say that this versatility is made possible thanks to its innovative spec, including a ‘DUALRESPONSE EVA Midsole’ for a firmer rearfoot that compliments a more responsive forefoot, along with a ‘Performance Comfort Collar’ that provides a 360-degree locked-in fit for all day support. The brand also explains that the Nano X5 Edge ushers in Reebok’s new ‘Look of Sport’ design DNA, a concept that transcends across the Nano franchise to the aforementioned FloatZig Running Shoe. While Harris’s reason for lacing up the Nano X5 Ege is simply all about the balance that the new shoes offer.

“What I like most is the blend of performance and the aesthetic,” explains the elite athlete. “The Nano X5 Edge looks clean — sharp lines, crisp upper, really cool colorways — but it also delivers in the gym. It’s supportive without feeling bulky and feels ready for anything I throw at it. Reebok nailed the balance of function and aesthetic on this one. It’s a shoe that I actually get excited to lace up every day.”

While Harris has been more than happy to test the new training shoes, the rest of us will be able to get our hands, and feet, on them very soon, since Reebok have announced the all-new Reebok Nano X5 Edge will be available from December 5, 2025, with a retail price of $150. They will be available in a variety of colorways with additional drops expected at a later date.

For more information, visit Reebok.com