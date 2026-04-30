If you are a fit individual that is struggling to gain quality sleep, you might blame stress for your situation, but medical science is catching on to the fact that more muscle can often lead to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Apparently, a wider neck and bigger chest can create unstable oxygen levels at night, leading to brain fog and the serious risk of stroke or heart attack. Fortunately, the process of both diagnosing and treating OSA has become more accessible than ever.

Dr Hopp, who is a medical director at the OSA treatment resource, Daybreak, says that bodybuilders and weightlifters should take a serious look at their bedtime situation, so M&F dreamed up some pertinent questions for a more successful sleep.

What are the negative effects of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)?

Obstructive sleep apnea affects an estimated 30 million Americans, with up to 80% of these cases going undiagnosed, making it clear that its negative side effects are often overlooked or blamed on stress or other lifestyle factors. Despite how common it is, obstructive sleep apnea carries both immediate symptoms and serious long-term health impacts.

Day-to-day, people with undiagnosed or untreated obstructive sleep apnea often experience loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty concentrating, headaches upon waking, and several other unfavorable effects. These symptoms can impact daily activities, from job performance and productivity to relationships and physical performance in the gym.

Over time, the health impacts become more serious. OSA is closely linked to cardiovascular strain due to the repeated drops in oxygen levels during sleep. This increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. Ongoing sleep disruption can also throw off your metabolism, increasing the risk of insulin resistance and weight gain, both of which can make sleep apnea harder to manage. Over time, repeated drops in oxygen and poor sleep quality take a toll on brain function, often leading to issues with memory, focus, and overall mental clarity.

Why Bodybuilders and Lifters Are at Higher Risk of Sleep Apnea

Bodybuilders are especially at risk because heavy weights and strength training often leads to increased neck circumference due to hypertrophy in the neck, upper chest, and shoulder muscles. A thick, muscular neck may look impressive, but it can also reduce airway space and increase the likelihood of upper airway obstruction during sleep, especially when lying on the back. There are several factors that put bodybuilders at a higher risk of sleep apnea:

Increased neck size from upper body training: Upper body strength training builds muscle in the neck and chest. While this is often intentional, a larger neck circumference is strongly linked to both the development and severity of obstructive sleep apnea. Whether the increase comes from muscle or fat, added size can place pressure on the airway and raise the likelihood of collapse during sleep which can oftentimes lead to obstructive events. Excessive chest muscle mass: A very muscular chest can sometimes interfere with normal breathing mechanics. Increased mass in the chest area may limit lung expansion, which can contribute to more frequent apnea episodes. Elevated BMI from muscle mass: BMI is often associated with body fat, but a higher BMI from muscle can have similar effects on breathing. Increased overall mass, regardless of composition, can still contribute to airway restriction and the worsening of OSA. Use of anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing substances: These substances can alter muscle structure and function, including the muscles involved in breathing. This may disrupt normal breathing patterns during sleep and increase the risk of developing or worsening OSA.

How to Get Diagnosed: At-Home Sleep Tests vs Lab Studies?

The first step is recognizing the symptoms and speaking with a healthcare provider. Today, the diagnosis process has become more accessible and easier than ever. No need to go to a lab and sleep, instead you can do it in the comfort of your own home.

Many patients can now complete an at-home sleep test, such as Daybreak’s At-Home Sleep Test, which uses a simple, wireless device that comfortably wraps around your finger overnight. The sleep test is FDA cleared and has a 98% accuracy in detecting sleep apnea. Once completed, the data will be reviewed by a physician to determine whether sleep apnea is present and how severe it may be. The devices monitor various symptoms throughout your sleep, such as breathing patterns, oxygen levels, and sleep quality over the course of one or two nights.

What are the Potential Treatments for OSA?

Treatment varies depending on the severity and an individual’s preferences. The most common treatment is CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy. The way it works is by delivering a steady stream of air, to keep the airway open during sleep, through a mask that is worn while sleeping. However, many active individuals prefer alternatives like a custom oral appliance, similar to a nightguard. These devices, such as the Daybreak Device, are small, discreet appliances worn in the mouth that gently shift the jaw to help keep the airway open during sleep. These devices are often preferred as an alternative to the CPAP as they’re easy to travel with, more comfortable for many people — especially starting out in your OSA treatment — and fit more seamlessly into a simple nightly routine when compared to traditional options.

The benefit of treatment, regardless of the method, is to acquire significantly improved sleep quality, better recovery, increased energy levels, and improved overall health and performance.

For information on Daybreak, click here!