The 2026 fitness calendar is already underway, and fans are already marking dates for the big events. There is the Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas for bodybuilding fans, and strongman supporters always look forward to the World’s Strongest Man.

If you pay attention to powerlifting, then Aug. 7-8 should be reserved as well because that is when the Henrico Sports and Events Center in Richmond, VA will host the 2026 American Pro meet. This event, sanctioned by Powerlifting United, has only been around for a few years, but it already has the reputation for being an event where history will be made and world records will fall.

“The American Pro represents the highest level of competitive powerlifting and one of the premier stages in the world for the sport,” said PLU President Ana Perez. “It brings together many of the strongest men and women on the planet.”

The fans and powerlifting community in Richmond is just as excited about serving as the host city, according to Dennis Bickmeier, Executive Director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority.

“We’re always looking to bring new and unique experiences to Henrico, and this championship is a perfect example of the kind of world-class competition our facility is built to support. We can’t wait to welcome these incredible athletes and introduce fans to something entirely new at our center.”

POWERLIFTING AND PRODUCTION

This meet is highly anticipated by fans and athletes alike, but it isn’t only about the massive weight being lifted. There is a special feeling that comes with stepping on this platform.

“The American Pro has helped elevate powerlifting with professional-level production, storytelling, and athlete experience, so the athletes truly feel like they’re stepping onto a world-class stage.”

There are two days of competition. Friday, August 7th will be the Open day, where a mix of amateurs, Masters, and even some pro-caliber lifters will gather to push themselves and each other to achieve new levels of personal excellence. Perez said that PLU wants to make this event as special as possible for the sport, which is why eligibility had been expanded.

“This is the first time we’ve made the registration accessible to all and without a qualifying requirement. They get the full American Pro experience and will share the platform with some of the best powerlifters in the world.”

Saturday, August 8th is the main event of the weekend. This day is reserved for those that have been invited to compete based on their world-class performances in the past.

Perez said, “Invitations are based on several factors. We look at DOTS and overall competitive excellence, and we also want to see some battles and athletes with stories that deserve a stage. Our roster includes world champions, national champions, record holders, lifters who have been paving the way for decades, and the underdogs with a comeback story to tell.”

Some notable athletes that have lifted at the American Pro in the past include Brianny Terry, who deadlifted a then world record 641.6 pounds in 2023. She is now an IFBB Pro League Women’s Physique athlete. Some other names that may be familiar to fans include Hunter Henderson, John Haack, and Danny Grigsby Jr.

PRO DAY COMPETITORS ROSTER

The Open Registration roster is still in development, but the rosters for the pro day are below, in the order they were provided by PLU.

Alana Hynes D’Aquino

Aleksandra Szymczykowska

Andrew Hause

Anthony Hobaica

Blake Lehew

Brittany Bowles

Ceejay Byam

David Raymond

Drake Stephens

Edward Blair

Jawon Garrison

Jimbo Cooper

John Haack

Kalil Zaky

Keri Smith

Leonetta Richardson

Madeleine Forberg

Maria Ramos

Melanie Jones

Micaela Petrigliano

Michelle Buchanan

Nelly Dulcien

Nick Forte

Omar Villegas

Phillip Herndon

Rondell Kelley

Ronnell Leftwich

Sara Šobak

Susan Salazar

Whitney Baxley

As you can imagine, glory and records are motivational enough on their own, but there is even more on the line than that. There will be a $25,000 prize pool, with payouts going to the top five men and women. Aside from the prize money and the production value, powerlifters and fans that have been to PLU meets can confirm that the feeling of community and empowerment makes them a standout event in the sport. Perez shared that even if you’ve been to other PLU events, the American Pro will be something beyond that.

“There is truly nothing like the American Pro. If you want to see strength sports at its highest level, with athletes chasing records and career-defining moments, the American Pro is the place to be. Even if you’ve never followed powerlifting before, you’ll leave a fan.”

Muscle & Fitness will be a part of the coverage of this event. More details will come as the event approaches.

For more information on Powerlifting United, go to the American Pro event website, and follow them on Instagram.