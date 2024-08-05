Oktoberfest may still be several weeks off, but spare a thought for the preparation that goes into serving thousands of thirsty customers all intent on partaking in some pilsner. No one is more prepped however than German Oktoberfest waitress, Verena Angermeier. A story that combines beer and lifting? Drink this in!

Angermeier became a viral sensation on Instagram and TikTok, after videos of her carrying multiple steins of beer had viewers both impressed and suddenly feeling in need of a tipple all at the same time. The dainty-drink-deliverer packs some serious power as she is seen in one clip walking up flights of stairs with no less than thirteen glasses. “I tried to pick up several like that at the Oktoberfest at corporate functions in the 90s as a person that did martial arts etc, I failed miserably,” commented one her followers. “Talent, strength and balance,” added another. “That is not easy!”

Angermeier builds three stories of beers, handling thirteen glasses at a time. The entire load is estimated to rack up to 66 pounds (30 kilograms). “Even if there are only eight people at the table, they always order thirteen beers so that they can film me with the beer tower,” the joy maker told the website Bild. The waitress herself weighs in at under 110 pounds (50 kilograms), meaning that her work shifts become serious workouts.

Oktoberfest enthusiasts, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, attended the beer bash in their thousands, and don’t want to wait too long for their next stein. Angermeier says that she invented the pyramid technique, “Out of necessity,” she explains. “Because I’m so small, I needed a solution that is best way through a full beer tent.” Combining beer and lifting sounds like a recipe for a fun future Olympic sport!

