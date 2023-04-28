There are countless things women must consider to ensure all systems are balanced.

You’ve got all the visible aesthetic stuff like plump, firm, wrinkle-free skin, thick and shiny hair, strong and healthy nails, and of course, a healthy body.

Then you’ve got the inner workings. Things like immunity, brain health, stress management and balanced hormones, which impact everything from a female’s ability to lose weight, how bad “that time of the month” is going to be and our sex drive and sexual satisfaction.

Women also somehow have to find time to manage never-ending to-do lists and not sacrifice quality sleep every night.

The demands and pressures women face are high, and there don’t seem to be many supplement companies that focus on female vitality. Most advertisements are for boosting testosterone and other issues men face.

Not that there’s anything wrong with prioritizing men’s health. But wouldn’t it be nice for more products to address the unique struggles women face?

Well, it seems one company is doing just that.

We stumbled across a bundle of natural supplements called the Female Vitality Stack by Inno Supps. One well-known doctor even highly endorses it and calls it– “A complete game-changer for women’s health.”

Let’s dive into the four supplements in the Female Vitality Stack, the company that formulates them and what medical experts in the field of female health have to say about why and how it works to maximize female desire and vitality.

Who Is Inno Supps?



When seeking natural options for health, you must look into the company that sells them because supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA.

Inno Supps is a Las Vegas-based company that has quickly become a trusted leader in the supplement space; known for having clean and effective supplements that help athletic performance and fat-burning, as well as products for all areas of health and wellness, including a gut health stack that has some pretty impressive reviews.

They produce all of their products in US-based GMP-certified and Informed Choice facilities and conduct third-party testing to prevent contamination and ensure product integrity. All their products are also free of fillers, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners.

They have thousands of 4+ star reviews and numerous trusted physicians who endorse and approve their products.

Who Could Benefit From The Female Vitality Stack?

Whether you are 20 or 60, women of all life phases could benefit from the four supplements in the Female Vitality Stack.

Low libido? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Hormones out of whack? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

PMS symptoms driving you crazy? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Menopause got you feeling miserable? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Issues falling asleep or getting quality sleep? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Stressed to the max? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Energy sluggish? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Hair, skin and nails looking a little rough? The Female Vitality Stack can help!

Basically, if you want to enhance female vitality and performance inside or out – in the gym, bedroom, boardroom and beyond – Inno Supps Female Vitality Stack can help get you there naturally!

Doctors that specialize in female health agree. If ya wanna get your “VA VA Voom” back, you have to do so from the inside out and say the Female Vitality Stack helps do just that.

“A healthy hormone balance is vital for any woman looking to feel and perform her best, which is why I highly recommend this product,” says Dr. Anika Ackerman, M.D., a board-certified urologist.

What is the Inno Supps Female Vitality Stack?



The Female Vitality Stack consists of four top-selling Inno Supps products, each containing natural science-backed ingredients that attack women’s health from multiple angles.



Metabolism Support

Hormone Balance

Anti-Aging (collagen support)

Sexual Health (libido, sexual satisfaction, etc.)

Circulation/Blood Flow

PMS Support (mood swings, cravings, cramps, heavy flow, etc.)

Stress Relief and Mood Support

Sleep Support

Brain Health

Immune Health

Dr. Ackerman “highly recommends” this stack to any woman looking to improve their sexual wellness, satisfaction and drive – “The clinically studied ingredients are incredibly effective at supporting a healthy hormone balance and proper blood circulation,” says Dr. Ackerman.



Let’s break down the four products in the Female Vitality Stack, what natural ingredients they contain, what they claim to do and what research has to say about their effectiveness.



#1 – Inno Drive: For Her

Inno Drive: For Her is a female-focused blend of natural herbs and vitamins that help balance hormones to allow you to have the desire to have sex and make sex feel better.

The slogan for this sexual health-enhancing product is “women come first” (we like it already).

But what’s in it that can back these claims?

A Libido Boosting Complex: 1200 mg of KSM-66® ashwagandha, damiana leaf powder, American ginseng root powder, epimedium whole herb extract, and Tribulus whole herb extract.

A Hormone Balancing Blend: 165 mg of zinc (as zinc citrate), Shatavari root extract, and maca root extract.

An Accelerated Circulation Blend: 153.5 g of S7®, ginger root powder, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and thiamin.

Various Other Natural Herbs and Vitamins: Riboflavin, niacin, and zinc.



Taken consistently, the above ingredients have been shown to:

Substantially improve female sexual dysfunction

Significantly increase arousal and lubrication

Significantly improve orgasm and sexual satisfaction

Stimulate and skyrocket libido

Reduce stress and improve mood

Boost nitric oxide production and improve circulation

Enhance cognitive function and brain health

Promote healthy hormone balance

There is a lot of research on how each of these ingredients can help various female health concerns, but we’re going to focus on the two STAR ingredients.

KSM-66® Ashwagandha: Research suggests that women who consume ashwagandha experience increased libido, lubrication, and satisfaction.



Studies also show that after eight weeks of taking KSM-66®, females diagnosed with female sexual dysfunction experienced:

Substantial improvements in female sexual dysfunction

Significant increase in arousal and lubrication

Considerable improvements in orgasm and sexual satisfaction

S7®: This is a combination of seven plant-based superfoods that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own nitric oxide production by up to 230%.

Nitric oxide is essential for both energy and circulation, which is needed all over the body but especially below the belt if you want to achieve orgasm and enjoy sex!

#2 – Complete PMS Support

Complete PMS Support claims to help make your monthly visitor less of a pain. While it’s marketed toward those that menstruate, since many of the ingredients in this product are also shown to help women entering “the change,” – many reviewers claim it’s helped provide menopause support.

This is achieved through a combination of three natural ingredients traditionally known to help ease the severity of symptoms, such as general PMS discomfort, period flow and duration, unhealthy cravings and mood swings.

Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxal 5′-phosphate): Shown to help hormone balance and mood support.

Calcium (as calcium carbonate): Can help lessen bloating, cramps and cravings.

Chasteberry (Vitex agnus casts) Fruit Powder: Helps reduce the severity of symptoms related to a female’s monthly cycle.

It appears there is plenty of research that suggests these ingredients are superior for PMS support and doctors agree…



“The easiest thing you can do to virtually eliminate the pains that come with being a woman is to supplement with the natural herbs, vitamins and minerals in Inno Supps’ brand new female-focused Female Vitality Stack,” says Dr. Ackerman.

#3 – Hair + Skin + Nails

With aging comes collagen loss. Collagen is the protein that basically holds us together and keeps us looking and feeling youthful.

Getting older isn’t the only thing that can cause collagen levels to plummet, resulting in wrinkles, saggy skin, thinning hair, and lackluster nails. Environmental pollutants and lifestyle factors such as excess UV exposure, a poor diet and slacking on sleep can also cause your body to slow collagen production.

Hair + Skin + Nails by Inno Supps differs from many other collagen supplements on the market because it doesn’t actually contain any collagen!!

They formulated this vegan-friendly formula with beauty-boosting vitamins, herbs and minerals, and a cutting-edge botanical called Verbasnol™.

Verbasnol™ works to boost your body’s ability to produce natural collagen naturally to strengthen your skin, hair and nails from within.

Studies show that Verbasnol™ can help ….

Protect skin cells against UV rays

Boost skin’s elasticity

Prevent age spots

Even skin tone

Other natural ingredients in Inno Supps’ Hair + Skin + Nails include – vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, vitamin B12, biotin, zinc and chromium.

#4 – Night Shred or Night Shred Black



Getting consistent quality sleep is something many women struggle to make happen.

Slacking on sleep is not good for female health for numerous reasons. Not getting quality shut-eye is shown to affect nearly every bodily function you can think of.

Lack of sleep also increases the stress hormone cortisol, which in excess can cause other hormones to get out of whack and lead to weight gain or weight-loss resistance.

Both Night Shred and Night Shred Black contain ingredients shown to help you relax so you can fall asleep faster and easier and maximize the quality and quantity of sleep you get!

Thanks to science-backed ingredients like GABA, Chamomile, Valerian Root, Ashwagandha,

5-HTP, Grains of Paradise, CLA and L-Carnitine – you’ll sleep deeper and better while priming your body to accelerate the fat-burning process.

Sleep Deeper and Longer

Boost Metabolism

Enhance Overnight Muscle Recovery

Naturally Relieve Stress

The primary difference between the two formulas is that Night Shred only contains melatonin. In contrast, Night Shred Black contains both melatonin and Zylaria®.

Melatonin is a well-known sleep aid with thousands of studies backing its ability to improve both the time to fall asleep and total sleep, and improve sleep-wake cycles.

Zylaria® is a newer natural sleep enhancer that acts by calming down the central nervous system, giving the body and mind a sense of relaxation and bliss.

Zylaria® is known to

Increase GABA, the natural calming neurotransmitter in your brain.

Help you enter a zen-like state so you fall asleep faster.

Increase sleep duration and quality.

You can’t go wrong with either sleep aid. You get to choose which you prefer when you place your order; it’s just a matter of personal preference.

Is The Female Vitality Stack Doctor Approved?



Yes! As we’ve mentioned throughout this article, Inno Supps’ Female Vitality Stack has the backing of Dr. Anika Ackerman, M.D., a well-known and highly trusted board-certified urologist and med spa physician.



Dr. Ackerman calls the Female Vitality Stack “a complete game-changer for women’s health,” stating – “The combination of natural, clinically studied ingredients in Inno Drive: For Her are WONDERFUL for any woman looking to support a healthy hormone balance and drive. I stand by this product and highly recommend it!”

Dr. Ackerman says, when taken consistently– “The Female Vitality Stack is a quadruple supplement powerhouse that will help you look and feel your very best, and take your performance in the gym, work and bedroom to the next level.”

She also endorses other Inno Supps’ products not in the Female Vitality Stack, including their newest female-focused product Inno Glow.

Where to Purchase and Learn More about Inno Supps Female Vitality Stack

If you are ready to take back your power with the doctor-approved Female Vitality Stack, the company website is the best place to learn more and make your purchase.

You can read through dozens of customer reviews, email customer service with further questions, and try it out 100% risk-free. Inno Supps offers a money-back guarantee on all their supplements. So if you don’t like it for any reason, you aren’t out any money! Just send it back for a full refund!

They also offer bundle deals and subscriptions, which make this already affordable supplement stack even more inexpensive!

If you are looking to restore your female vitality– Click here to try the Inno Supps Female Vitality Stack today!







