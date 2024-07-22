This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Ah, coffee—the beloved morning ritual that jolts us out of bed and sets our day in motion. But let’s be honest… how often does that initial caffeine rush lead to a midday crash that leaves you reaching for another cup (or three)?

The average cup of coffee contains around 95mg of caffeine, which can spike your energy levels and then send you crashing down a few hours later. That’s why people are LOVING this adaptogenic mushroom coffee called Java Shroom™ from ALTR ROOT. Every cup is designed to transform your coffee ritual into a balanced wellness practice and provide sustained, long-lasting energy that doesn’t end in a major midday slump.

Breaking The Traditional Coffee Cycle

Java Shroom™ offers a brilliant solution by providing less than half the caffeine of a traditional cup of coffee. This means you can still enjoy that familiar boost without the dreaded crash. But that’s just the beginning of what makes Java Shroom™ so unique.

Zero Sugar, Max Flavor

Do you love a brown sugar shaken espresso from your fave coffee shop because of the delicious sugary boost? Well, every cup of Java Shroom™ (Brown Sugar Espresso Flavor) lets you enjoy that same rich flavor without the sugar spike. Instead of sugar, ALTR ROOT has used Sukré and Stevia, which provide natural sweetness without the crash. Plus, they are easy on the gut. This means you get to indulge in a delicious coffee experience that’s not only healthier but also keeps your energy levels steady.

Rewiring your morning ritual

Ready to ditch the jitters and embrace sustained focus? Java Shroom™ is your key! Our unique blend of adaptogenic mushrooms, antioxidant-rich Arabica beans, and goMCT® fuels your day without the crash. Consuming mushrooms in the morning isn’t new. Himalayan monks, ancient Indian herbalists, and even Ötzi the Iceman (a 5,000-year-old mummy!) all used mushrooms for energy, focus, and well-being.

No Mycotoxins in Sight

One of the best parts about Java Shroom™ is that it’s free from mycotoxins—harmful compounds sometimes found in other mushroom coffee brands that can affect health negatively. ALTR ROOT ensures that every batch of Java Shroom™ is clean and pure, giving you peace of mind with every sip.

The ALTR ROOT Mushroom Line-up: A Blend for Wellness

Java Shroom™ isn’t just about cutting down on caffeine; it’s about adding value to your daily routine with a potent blend of adaptogenic mushrooms and superfoods designed to support your overall well-being.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Supports focus, memory and cognitive function. Reishi Mushroom: Promotes calmness, balances stress and supports the immune system. Turkey Tail Mushroom: Rich in antioxidants to support a healthy immune system. Cordyceps Mushroom: Enhances natural energy and stamina without the crash. Shiitake Mushroom: Supports heart health and promotes natural energy levels. King Trumpet Mushroom: Supports healthy bones, joints and a healthy inflammatory response.

A New Coffee Ritual – An Alternate Route

Java Shroom™ isn’t just another mushroom coffee; it’s a lifestyle upgrade. By integrating adaptogenic mushrooms and superfoods into your daily routine, you’re not just avoiding the caffeine crash—you’re actively supporting your body’s natural rhythms and tapping into your brain’s full potential. Plus, with zero sugar and low calories, you can enjoy this delicious coffee alternative guilt-free day after day.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.